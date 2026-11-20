Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announces new oil and gas exploration blocks in Pakistan with the arrival of the Oruc Reis vessel, marking a major step in bilateral ties.

Türkiye and Pakistan have officially entered a new, advanced phase of energy cooperation, signaled by the arrival of the Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis at Karachi Port. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that this development marks a historic step to strengthen the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and shape their shared energy future. The event was celebrated with a welcoming ceremony on Thursday, highlighting the transition from diplomatic agreements to active field operations.

Seismic Exploration in Indus and Makran Basins

The Oruc Reis vessel arrived in Pakistan following a 19-day maritime voyage, immediately commencing its primary mission to explore the geological potential of the Indus and Makran basins. Minister Bayraktar confirmed that licensing processes have been fully completed for five specific exploration blocks, which include three offshore sites and two onshore locations. Field operations have officially begun, with the vessel tasked to conduct three-dimensional seismic data collection across a total area of 670 square kilometres in the Indus-C Block.

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This extensive data collection effort is scheduled to last for approximately two months. The information gathered during this period will directly inform the next phase of energy development. Based on the results of this seismic survey, the two nations aim to initiate drilling operations at the designated sites next year. This timeline underscores the urgency and strategic importance placed by Ankara on expanding its energy footprint in the region.

Partnership Between TPAO and Pakistani Energy Firms

The foundation for this operational launch was laid through several energy agreements signed in Islamabad last year. These agreements established a formal partnership between Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and three of Pakistan's national energy companies: OGDCL, PPL, and Mari Energies. Minister Bayraktar described the two countries as nations with shared values, emphasizing that this collaboration is not merely commercial but also a testament to the historical brotherhood between the peoples of Türkiye and Pakistan.

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Türkiye brings significant engineering capabilities and experience to this joint venture. The Minister recalled the discovery of a major natural gas reserve in the Black Sea in 2020, noting that it was the world's largest offshore gas discovery that year. This success has allowed Türkiye to currently produce around 10 million cubic metres of natural gas per day. This volume is sufficient to meet the energy needs of approximately four million households across the country, demonstrating the practical impact of advanced exploration techniques.

Future Production Targets and Mining Agreements

Looking ahead, the production capacity of these fields is projected to reach approximately 40 million cubic metres of natural gas per day by 2028. This increased output is expected to supply energy to about 16 million households, significantly boosting the national energy security. Minister Bayraktar stated that Türkiye is putting the experience and engineering capabilities gained from such large-scale activities at the service of their Pakistani partners to help replicate this success.

Beyond oil and gas, the two nations have also signed two joint venture agreements focused on mineral exploration. These agreements were established between MTAIC, a partnership between Türkiye's General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA) and ETI Maden, and Pakistan's Mari Energies Minerals and Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC). Under these deals, MTAIC will begin mineral exploration at three sites in Pakistan, including two locations for copper and gold, and one for antimony. A separate memorandum of understanding was also signed between MTA, MTAIC, and the Geological Survey of Pakistan to expand technical knowledge exchange in geology and facilitate joint projects in energy, electricity, and mining sectors.