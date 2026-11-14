Türkiye and 18 Nations Condemn Nasser Hospital Strike in Gaza

A coalition of 19 nations including Türkiye and the US board members condemned the Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital. The joint statement demands ceasefire adherence and unrestricted humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.

Türkiye alongside 17 other nations issued a stern joint condemnation on Saturday regarding an Israel i air strike that targeted the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. The diplomatic coalition labeled the attack a direct violation of international humanitarian law, citing the resulting casualties among patients and medical staff as a grave breach of established protections for healthcare facilities.

Coalition Demands Ceasefire Adherence

The Foreign Ministers of Türkiye, Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates released a unified statement. They explicitly called on Israel to uphold the ceasefire agreement and immediately allow the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected population.

Also read Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 6, including doctor and child, Palestinian officials say

The ministers emphasized that the strike on the medical complex undermined broader efforts to restore security and stability in Gaza. They warned that continued Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, including strikes on tents and shelters housing displaced people, directly jeopardize the fragile peace process.

Humanitarian Crisis and Winter Risks

Expressing grave concern over ongoing restrictions, the statement highlighted the worsening conditions in Gaza as winter approaches. The diplomats noted that inadequate shelter and deteriorating water, sanitation, and healthcare services put civilians at serious risk, particularly children and infants who are vulnerable to exposure to freezing temperatures.

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The ministers cited the recent death of a Gaza infant due to hypothermia as a stark example of the escalating crisis. They warned that without immediate intervention, the lack of essential medical supplies and shelter materials will lead to further preventable deaths among the most vulnerable segments of the population.

References to International Agreements

The joint statement called on Israel to respond to appeals from the international community and the Board of Peace. It urged Tel Aviv to immediately fulfill its obligations under the Sharm El-Sheikh Agreement, Trump's Comprehensive Plan, and UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025).

The ministers stressed that commitments under the first phase of the peace plan were due to take effect upon signature. They insisted these measures must be implemented without delay or additional political or security conditions that restrict humanitarian access to the region.

Demands for US and Board of Peace Action

The coalition called on the United States and the Board of Peace to intensify efforts within their respective roles. They urged these entities to ensure Israel fully implements its commitments and lifts all restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza to prevent further loss of life.

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The ministers warned that the credibility of the agreements and the consolidation of the ceasefire depend entirely on their implementation. They reaffirmed their commitment to working with regional and international partners to expand humanitarian assistance and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.