Turkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran accuses Israel of systematic disinformation in Gaza and claims attacks on Erdogan reveal Israeli weakness ahead of Palestine anniversary.

Turkiye has intensified its diplomatic condemnation of Israel, accusing the Israel i government of orchestrating a widespread disinformation campaign to mask military actions in Gaza. Burhanettin Duran, the Communications Director of Turkiye, delivered these stark allegations during an international symposium in Ankara. He argued that the Israel i state is actively manipulating digital narratives to obscure what he described as severe atrocities committed against civilians.

Duran Condemns Israeli Digital Manipulation Strategies

Duran's remarks were delivered at an event titled "The Two Faces of Israel: Massacre and Disinformation," which coincided with the 38th anniversary of the declaration of the state of Palestine. The Turkish official reaffirmed Ankara's unwavering support for an independent Palestinian state, specifying that it must be based on the 1967 borders with occupied East Jerusalem designated as its capital. He characterized Israeli actions since 1948 as a profound tragedy that extends beyond physical destruction to include the erasure of languages and ancient cultures.

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Civilian Casualties and Ceasefire Violations Cited

Highlighting the human toll of the conflict, Duran stated that the number of civilians killed in Israeli attacks has exceeded 74,000. He provided specific figures regarding the period following the ceasefire, noting that Israeli forces have killed over 1,600 Palestinians and injured 5,000 others since the truce took effect on October 10, 2025. Duran cited the recent air strike on Nasser Hospital as a clear and flagrant breach of the agreement.

Impact on Health Workers and Media Personnel

The Communications Director also detailed the severe impact on essential services and press freedom in the region. He noted that over 260 journalists and 1,700 healthcare workers have been killed in Gaza. Duran emphasized that families in the region are currently facing severe winter conditions while residing in flooded tents, describing the environment as a diabolical reality where medical professionals are unable to save children due to the lack of resources and safety.

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Addressing Rhetoric Against President Erdogan

Duran directly addressed the hostile rhetoric emanating from Israeli officials following remarks made by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish leader had spoken at the COP31 summit and the UN General Assembly, prompting strong reactions from Jerusalem. Duran argued that instead of confronting the factual realities of the conflict, the Israeli government's targeting of President Erdogan is a clear indication of the helplessness and weakness the Israeli state has fallen into.

Countering Fabricated Narratives and Propaganda

Officials at the symposium outlined how Israel is reported to weaponize psychological campaigns, artificial intelligence, and algorithmic manipulation to distort reality for international audiences. Duran stated that the Directorate's Centre for Combating Disinformation has successfully debunked upwards of 250 fabricated Israeli narratives. These included retracted reports concerning beheaded infants and the existence of hospital command centres. Duran challenged foreign observers to spend 48 hours in Ramallah or Hebron to witness the reality of checkpoints and detention camps, asserting they would see an enormous open-air prison.