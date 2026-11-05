Turkish VP Yilmaz Calls for Concrete Palestine Support at 42nd COMCEC Summit

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz urges Islamic nations to support Palestine through concrete actions and diplomatic efforts during the closing of the 42nd COMCEC Ministerial Meeting in Istanbul. The summit highlighted economic cooperation and humanitarian solidarity initiatives.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has issued a direct appeal to the global Islamic community to demonstrate united determination against geopolitical tensions through diplomatic channels. Speaking during the closing session of the 42nd Ministerial Meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation ( COMCEC), Yilmaz emphasized the urgent need for tangible solidarity with the Palestinian people. The session took place on Tuesday at the Istanbul Congress Center, bringing together high-level officials to address both regional stability and economic integration.

Diplomatic Stance on Israeli Actions in Gaza

Cevdet Yilmaz stated that the Islamic world must stand most strongly against oppression and support Palestine, particularly Gaza, through concrete steps rather than mere declarations. The Turkish Vice President criticized the Netanyahu administration for continuing massacres on flimsy pretexts despite the declaration of a ceasefire. He noted that the failure to transition to the next phase of the ceasefire and the obstruction of humanitarian aid are actively increasing the suffering of Palestinians on a daily basis. Yilmaz argued that these ongoing atrocities require a resolute stance from all member states to counter the violence effectively.

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COMCEC Al-Quds Program Project Expansion

The Al-Quds Program, a dedicated initiative within COMCEC, serves as a tangible reflection of the organization's solidarity with Palestinians. Cevdet Yilmaz highlighted that ten new projects were launched this year as part of this program. These new initiatives join twenty-eight previously completed projects that have already provided support to the region. This expansion demonstrates the organization's commitment to maintaining consistent pressure and aid mechanisms to address the humanitarian crisis. The vice president pointed to these specific numbers as evidence of the shared determination to overcome conflicts through structured diplomatic and developmental engagement.

Economic Cooperation and Trade Facilitation Measures

Beyond geopolitical rhetoric, the ministerial meeting focused heavily on strengthening economic ties among Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states. Cevdet Yilmaz underscored the importance of expanding the scope and membership of the Trade Preferential System. He suggested that supporting this mechanism with services, investments, digital trade, and trade facilitation will accelerate regional cooperation significantly. The discussions aimed to create a more predictable environment for businesses by addressing key barriers to cross-border commerce. This approach seeks to leverage economic interdependence as a tool for political stability.

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Financing Instruments and SME Support Strategies

This year's ministerial exchange session concentrated on developing effective trade finance instruments to boost exports, with a specific focus on small and medium-sized enterprises. Cevdet Yilmaz expressed confidence that ongoing discussions on export credits, guarantee and insurance mechanisms, supply chain finance, Islamic finance instruments, and digital solutions would lay the groundwork for new partnerships. To ensure these commercial activities run smoothly, he called for strengthening the institutional infrastructure of the OIC Arbitration Center. The goal is to resolve commercial and investment disputes swiftly and fairly, thereby encouraging greater investment flows across member borders.

Seminar Outcomes and Future Halal Standards

Further operational steps included the urgent activation of the Islamic Forum for Halal Accreditation Bodies. This forum will be based on the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries standards to facilitate the mutual recognition of halal certificates. Yilmaz noted that dismantling trade barriers through standardized accreditation is essential for enhancing intra-Islamic trade. Additionally, he reported that thirty-one projects are underway this year under the COMCEC Project Financing mechanism. These projects span education, technical cooperation, digital capacity, and institutional development, bringing the total number of supported projects to two hundred nine since twenty-thirteen.

Upcoming Agenda and Global Diplomatic Engagements

The summit concluded with a look toward future priorities and the broader diplomatic impact of the meeting. On the sidelines of the summit, twenty-four countries and twelve international organizations conducted sixty-two bilateral meetings. Cevdet Yilmaz announced that next year's ministerial exchange session will focus on utilizing Islamic finance instruments to ensure food security. He described this theme as vital for the development priorities of all member states, signaling a strategic shift toward addressing fundamental economic resilience in the coming year.