Turkish top diplomat attends 4th Türkiye-Egypt-Pakistan-Saudi meeting in Cairo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to hold bilateral meetings in Cairo while emphasising regional cooperation and supporting ongoing peace negotiations in the Middle East.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to hold bilateral meetings in Cairo while emphasising regional cooperation and supporting ongoing peace negotiations in the Middle East.

The talks focus on strengthening coordination and improving stability across the Middle East region. / AA Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will participate in the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia in Cairo on Saturday and Sunday. According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.

During the talks, he is expected to welcome the signing of the memorandum of understanding that ended the war between the US and Iran, praise the efforts of the signatory parties, and underscore the importance of Pakistan’s role in mediating the process. Fidan is expected to reaffirm Türkiye’s support for efforts aimed at reaching a permanent peace agreement during the 60-day negotiation period and stress the need to remain vigilant against developments that could undermine reconciliation.

He is also expected to highlight the importance of coordination among the four countries and emphasise that the mechanism was established to strengthen regional cooperation and address challenges through a sense of regional ownership. Türkiye exports first warship to NATO, EU member: President Erdogan According to the sources, Fidan is expected to support efforts to increase international pressure on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over developments in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, occupied East Jerusalem and Lebanon.

He is also expected to reiterate that a two-state solution remains the key to achieving peace and stability in the Middle East and that the four countries will continue working toward that goal together with other regional partners. The four-party format was launched with a first meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh on March 18, followed by meetings in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on March 29, and Türkiye's Mediterranean city of Antalya on April 18.

The meetings focus on regional issues, including negotiation processes, the Gaza Peace Plan, reducing tensions, and strengthening security and stability across the region. Türkiye exports first warship to NATO, EU member: President ErdoganIsrael's military strategy fuels resentment and violence in the region: MacronIsraeli officials fear rift with US could lead to arms embargo — reportHezbollah says Israel 'has 60 days' to end its invasion and withdraw from LebanonTrump conditionally backs Netanyahu before Israel's elections as US-Iran deal strains their tiesTürkiye showcases innovation with 26 startups at VivaTech 2026





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