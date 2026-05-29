Turkish tennis player retires mid-match after tripping over ad prop in stunning French Open injury

Zyenep Sonmez may have wanted to opt out of this advertising experience.

Sonmez’s second-round doubles match with Tatjana Maria facing Dayana Yastremska and Anhelina Kalinina at Roland Garros on Friday morning ended early after a she tripped over a Lacoste advertisement board and fell into the back wall.

Sönmez was visibly in distress, and the referee quickly called for the medical team. Sönmez was able off the court under her own power. Yastremska and Kalinina were awarded a 2-0 walkover.

“5 incidents in 5 days. I left the court with 2 stitches and a bruised knee. Thankfully, it wasn’t worse. ”Friday morning on X. “Do we really have to wait until a player is seriously injured before these courtside boards are removed?

Player safety must come first. ” This was not the first time that a player tripped over an advertisement board during the tournament, with Kaite Boulter also stumbling over the same ad board. This year’s French Open has featured multiple unusual injuries, including several related to the extreme heat in Paris this week. Men’s singles player Alexander Blockx was forced to withdraw from the tournament after getting hurt on the rain covers at the practice courts.

American Hailey Baptiste sufferedThe injuries have caused considerable concern among both players and fans watching the tournament..

“I had one moment in the previous match when she played a really deep lob, and I was really far back. I just let it go. I don’t play this ball fully because I prefer to lose the point rather than get injured. And I’m obviously very sorry for Zeynep. Hopefully it’s nothing very serious. ”





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