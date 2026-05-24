Turkish Riot Police Storm Opposition Party HQ, Oust Leader, Amid Political Crisis

Turkish riot police clashed with the country's main opposition party after security forces stormed its headquarters on Sunday, following a court ruling that cancelled the election victory of the party's leader. The ousted CHP leadership condemned the court ruling as a 'judicial coup' and experts believe it could prolong Erdoğan's 23-year rule.

Turkish riot police stormed the headquarters of the country's main opposition party to oust its leader on Sunday, clashing with party members who had erected barricades to prevent security forces from entering.

The violent clash came days after a court ruled the election of Özgür Özel as CHP leader null and void, fueling a crisis at the heart of Turkey's democracy. The ousted CHP leadership condemned the court ruling as a 'judicial coup' and experts believe it could prolong Erdoğan's 23-year rule.

After the raid, Özel vowed the CHP would be 'on the streets, in the squares, marching towards power' and made a speech to thousands in the Turkish parliament, where supporters chanted slogans against the president and his party





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Turkish Riot Police Main Opposition Party Özgür Özel Kemal Kilicdaroglu Corruption Charges Political Crisis Judicial Coup Erdoğan CHP Political Party Political Rivals Anti-Fascist Slogans Erdoğan's 23-Year Rule

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