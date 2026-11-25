Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announces Turkey's railway network growth includes 32 provinces with high-speed trains by 2030, doubling current coverage through major infrastructure upgrades.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced that Turkey has significantly expanded its railway network by approximately 30 percent since the year 2002, with direct high-speed train services now covering 14 provinces. The ministry has set an ambitious target to extend these rapid rail connections to 18 additional provinces by the year 2030, aiming to integrate a total of 32 provinces into the high-speed network.

Railway Infrastructure Growth Statistics

The comprehensive upgrade of the national rail system has resulted in a conventional track length of 11,668 kilometres alongside 2,604 kilometres of high-speed lines, all of which were constructed since 2002. The scope of electrified railway lines has seen a dramatic increase, rising by 259 percent from 2,122 kilometres to 7,627 kilometres. Additionally, urban rail networks have grown by 276 percent, expanding from 281 kilometres to 1,056 kilometres.

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Current High-Speed Train Coverage

Direct high-speed rail services are currently operational in the provinces of Istanbul, Kocaeli, Eskisehir, Yozgat, Kirklareli, Ankara, Konya, Karaman, Sivas, Tekirdag, Sakarya, Bilecik, Kirikkale, and Edirne. The Cerkezkoy to Kapikule line in north-western Turkey serves as a prime example of these enhanced connections, facilitating efficient travel for passengers across the region.

Expansion Plans for the Next Decade

Minister Uraloglu outlined the specific regions scheduled to receive high-speed rail service by the end of the decade, including Bursa, Corum, Kayseri, Nigde, Izmir, Usak, Balikesir, Afyonkarahisar, Mersin, Adana, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Manisa, Malatya, Kahramanmaras, Igdir, and Kars. This strategic expansion aims to connect major economic hubs and remote areas alike, ensuring that the benefits of rapid transit reach a broader segment of the population.

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Economic and Transport Impact

The expansion of the railway network is part of a broader effort to modernize Turkey's transport infrastructure and boost economic activity across different regions. By linking previously underserved provinces to the high-speed rail grid, the government intends to reduce travel times and improve logistical efficiency for both passengers and freight. The planned addition of 18 new provinces represents a significant milestone in the country's transportation development goals.

Future Network Integration Goals

The integration of the new provinces into the high-speed rail network will require substantial investment in track laying, electrification, and station construction. The Transport Ministry is working to ensure that these projects are completed on schedule to meet the 2030 target. The expansion is expected to foster regional development and provide citizens with more accessible and reliable public transportation options across the country.