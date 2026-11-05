Turkish President Erdogan Plans Baku Visit for Azerbaijan Victory Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirms plans to attend Azerbaijan's November 8 Victory Day celebrations in Baku, reaffirming the deep diplomatic and cultural ties between the two nations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed his intention to travel to Baku on November 8, 2026, to attend Azerbaijan's annual Victory Day celebrations. The announcement was made while the Turkish president was aboard his flight returning from a state visit to South Korea, highlighting the continued strategic alignment between Ankara and Baku.

Strategic Visit to Baku for November 8

Speaking directly to reporters on Tuesday, November 5, 2026, President Erdogan stated that he hoped to join the festivities in the Azerbaijani capital unless an unforeseen situation prevented the trip. He emphasized that the occasion held particular significance for Azerbaijan, given the historical weight of the Victory Day commemoration.

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This diplomatic engagement serves as a public reaffirmation of the close bond between the two neighboring nations. Erdogan described the relationship as extending far beyond classical diplomatic protocols, noting that the partnership is deeply rooted in shared history, culture, destiny, and future aspirations. The planned visit underscores Ankara's commitment to maintaining high-level coordination with its ally.

Diplomatic Channels and Executive Coordination

President Erdogan detailed the active diplomatic channels currently facilitating the bilateral relationship. He revealed that he had recently spoken by telephone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to discuss the upcoming festivities and broader regional issues. These direct communications demonstrate the personal commitment both leaders have shown to strengthening state-to-state relations.

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In addition to presidential talks, Erdogan noted that Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had been dispatched to Baku as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement. These high-level visits ensure that operational and strategic interests are aligned ahead of the major national celebration. The President also highlighted that personal connections remain strong, noting that conversations had continued between the spouses of both presidents.

Trilateral Mediation and Regional Stability

During the same press briefing, the Turkish leader addressed the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, outlining Ankara's continued role as a mediator. Erdogan stated his intention to hold discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Türkiye.

He emphasized that Ankara supports diplomatic efforts to end the conflict and believes it is necessary to discuss the Russian perspective directly. Turkish officials, including the foreign minister, are currently maintaining contacts with their Russian counterparts to prepare for these critical talks. This mediation effort highlights Turkey's unique position in facilitating dialogue between conflicting parties in the region.

South Korea Partnership and Trade Expansion

President Erdogan also provided updates on the outcomes of his visit to South Korea, where bilateral trade had previously exceeded $11 billion. Both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership, with specific goals to raise bilateral trade to $15 billion.

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Discussions are currently underway to update the existing free trade agreement between the two countries. Furthermore, the leaders agreed to pursue further cooperation in nuclear energy, although financing structures remain under discussion. Potential collaboration in defense industries is also being explored, with specific projects involving the Altay tank, Firtina howitzers, unmanned aerial vehicles, air-defense systems, and submarines.

US Elections and Middle East Policy

Addressing recent political developments in the United States, President Erdogan commented on the midterm elections, stating it was too early to draw firm conclusions about their impact on Turkish-American relations. He expressed hope that the results would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, noting that Washington's policy shifts remain uncertain.

Erdogan affirmed that Türkiye would continue its dialogue with the Trump administration as well as both chambers of Congress. He stressed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication regardless of political changes in Washington. This approach reflects Turkey's strategy of engaging with all branches of the US government to protect its national interests and regional security objectives.