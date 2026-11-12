Erdogan Demands Developed Nations Pay Climate Debt at COP31 Business Forum

President Erdogan urges developed nations to fund climate action. He highlights Turkey's renewable energy investments and calls for global cooperation at COP31 in Antalya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a stern and direct warning to the international community at the COP31 Business Forum in Antalya, insisting that wealthy nations must take the immediate lead in addressing the global climate emergency. He emphasized that countries which have significantly depleted the global carbon budget over the last century bear a historical obligation to accelerate emission reductions and provide substantial financial support to vulnerable regions.

Speaking on Thursday in Türkiye's southern coastal city, President Erdogan argued that the current alarming scale of the climate crisis requires immediate and decisive action from all global stakeholders. He stated that developed countries must assume greater responsibility for both lowering emissions and financing climate adaptation measures. This stance reflects a long-standing diplomatic position that equity in climate action must account for historical industrial contributions to atmospheric carbon levels.

Also read Erdogan Urges Developed Nations to Increase Climate Finance Amid COP31 Summit

Erdogan stressed that the right to development for emerging economies must be protected against restrictive environmental policies that do not acknowledge their economic needs. He warned that communities currently bearing the heaviest burden of extreme weather and environmental degradation deserve robust, immediate support from the global community. Ignoring this disparity, he noted, would only exacerbate existing inequalities and suffering across the Global South.

The Turkish president cautioned heavily against nations prioritizing their own short-term interests at the expense of collective global action. He asserted that adopting an isolationist approach, where every country acts solely for itself, would inevitably open the door to much greater difficulties and far more devastating disasters for humanity. Such fragmented efforts, he argued, undermine the coordinated response necessary to mitigate the worst impacts of global warming.

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Furthermore, Erdogan urged world leaders not to repeat past mistakes by sacrificing long-term environmental protection for immediate economic gains. He pointed out that errors made fifty or one hundred years ago are now emerging one by one, affecting present-day societies. If governments repeat these same errors today by placing ecology second to economy, he warned that future generations will pay a heavy price for these decisions.

Inside the context of national policy, President Erdogan detailed how Türkiye is resolutely pursuing its green development agenda. The country is restructuring key sectors, including energy, industry, transportation, agriculture, and construction, to align with sustainable growth goals. Erdogan emphasized that governments alone cannot succeed in the global fight against climate change, urging private businesses to assume greater responsibility for environmental stewardship and innovation.

Türkiye aims to strengthen its industrial competitiveness while simultaneously combating climate change through significant investments in renewable energy. The government has pledged continued support for wind, solar, and hydropower projects as part of this transition. President Erdogan acknowledged that rising energy prices are affecting Türkiye, as they are in other countries, but stressed that Ankara would not abandon economic growth or investments aimed at improving public welfare.

Turning to regional developments, the president reaffirmed Türkiye's position as an island of stability and security in a volatile region. He noted that confidence among international investors and institutions continues to grow as the country works to establish peace and stability through sincere diplomatic efforts. This stability, he suggested, provides a solid foundation for implementing long-term environmental and economic strategies without the disruption of conflict.

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As the COP31 Business Forum continues in Antalya, the messages from Turkish leadership highlight the growing tension between developed and developing nations regarding climate finance. The success of global climate goals may depend on whether wealthy nations fulfill their promises to support the transition to a low-carbon economy. Türkiye's approach combines national industrial modernization with calls for greater international equity in the fight against environmental collapse.