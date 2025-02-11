Turkish Police Detain Istanbul Officials Over Alleged Links to Kurdish Militants

Turkish authorities have detained 10 senior officials from Istanbul district municipalities on suspicion of appointing individuals with alleged ties to Kurdish militants. The detained officials, who are all members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), are accused of allowing the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to infiltrate local government structures. Critics view the detentions as part of an ongoing campaign to weaken the opposition, specifically targeting Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as a potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish police detained 10 senior officials of Istanbul district municipalities on Tuesday over alleged links to Kurdish militants, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. The detainees include the deputy mayors of the districts of Kartal and Atasehir and eight district municipal council members, all members of Turkey ’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

They were detained on suspicion of appointing people with alleged connections to Kurdish militants to municipal positions, allowing the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to infiltrate the municipalities, Anadolu reported. Critics view the detentions as part of a government campaign to discredit Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, seen as a potential challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with other opposition figures in the city. Erdogan’s government rejects allegations that it pressures the courts, insisting the judiciary operates independently. The CHP made significant gains in Istanbul and across the country in local elections last year, in a major setback to Erdogan’s ruling party. Imamoglu blamed the detentions on Erdogan, saying on social media that the move was the result of the “whims of one person who considers himself to be above the will of the people.” “He (Erdogan) is saying: ‘if all of you democrats unite and defeat an autocrat like me, I will make those who were elected suffer,’” Ozel told CHP legislators in a speech. Imamoglu faces possible jail terms over a series of charges, including for criticizing legal investigations targeting him and other mayors. In 2022, he was sentenced for insulting public officials after he spoke out against a 2019 decision to annul the initial round of local elections, which he won. If a higher court upholds his conviction, he could be banned from politics for five years. Last year, the mayor of Istanbul’s Esenyurt district was arrested over alleged links to the PKK, while the mayor of Besiktas district was arrested this year over allegations of bid-rigging and bribery. The two have rejected the accusations. Since the local elections, the government has ousted several elected mayors from the pro-Kurdish People’s Equality and Democracy Party for alleged ties to the PKK and replaced them with state appointees. The party denies accusations of links to the banned group.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TURKEY POLITICS OPPOSITION KURDISH MILITANTS PKK ISTANBUL MAYOR ERDOGAN ELECTIONS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What to know about the latest effort to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflictA fresh drive to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict has seen politicians from the pro-Kurdish party meet jailed leaders.

Read more »

What to know about the latest effort to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflictA fresh drive to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict has seen politicians from the pro-Kurdish party meet jailed leaders.

Read more »

Turkey Kurdish Peace Talks Gain Momentum Amid Regional TurmoilTalks between Turkish politicians and jailed Kurdish leaders are underway to end 40 years of conflict. The peace efforts occur during a period of instability in the Middle East, including the Israel-Hamas war and changes in Syria.

Read more »

Kurdish Leaders Meet in Iraq Amid Syria's UnrestFollowing the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad, leaders of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) met in Iraq to discuss unifying Kurdish forces and navigating the uncertain future. The meeting aims to strengthen Kurdish unity and position during Syria's transitional phase.

Read more »

Kurdish Leaders Meet in Bid to Unify Amid Syria's Uncertain FutureLeaders of two previously rival Kurdish groups, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), met in Irbil, Iraq, in a significant step towards reconciliation. The meeting comes amid political upheaval in Syria following the fall of former President Bashar Assad and heightened tensions between Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed armed groups.

Read more »

Rival Kurdish Groups Meet in Iraq Amid Syrian UnrestLeaders of two previously rival Kurdish groups met in northern Iraq, aiming to unify their stance in the wake of the Syrian government's fall and amid escalating tensions with Turkey-backed forces. The meeting, seen as significant for Kurdish unity, focused on aligning their positions within Syria and distancing themselves from the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group considered a terrorist organization by Turkey.

Read more »