Turkish opposition leader Oz\u200cpez got ousted from his party after security forces stormed the headquarters on Sunday. A court earlier ruled his election null and void amid calls from President \u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan to tighten his grip on power. \u200cOz\u200cpez went on to make a speech to thousands at the Turkish parliament, accusing \u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan of attempting to eliminate his rivals. The opposition leader vowed the CHP would from now on be 'on the streets, ​in the squares, marching towards power,' The court order that nullified\u200cOz\u200cpez\u200cs election was part of an inquiry against the CHP before officers broke in to remove the group\u200cs leader. The violent clashes were the latest in a crackdown by \u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan on his political rivals who angrily resisted in the streets. Authorities jailed \u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan's main political rival Istanbul mayor \u200cEkrem\u200caImamoglu, who was the CHP\u200cs candidate for the 2028 presidential election. \u200cOz\u200cpez has dismissed corruption charges against him as politically motivated.

Turkish riot police stormed the headquarters of the country's main opposition party to oust its leader on Sunday. Plumes of tear gas billowed above the Republican People's Party ( CHP ) building in Ankara, where party members erected a barricade to prevent security forces from entering.

The violent clash came days after a court ruled the election of \u200fclose\u200bloz\u200cOz\u200c_special\u200cout\u200cO Zn\u200cpezel\u200c as CHP leader null and void, in what is viewed by some as a ploy to tigthen President Recep Tayyip \u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan\u200bs\u200ciron grip on power. The dramatic scuffles were the latest episode in a crackdown by \u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan\u200bon\u200chof\u200chofficial \u200cInvestigators\u200bafter \u200cofficers\u200bbroke\u200into\u200cremove the group\u200cs leader. \u200c\u200cThey stormed our headquarters, used tear gas, beat us with batons, ransacked the party and threw us out,' puedo said.

He said his rival \u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan\u200hall\u200chose\u200c\u200c\u200cl\u200oh\u200cl\u200ay it was part of the president\u200cs\u200cmanoeuvres 'to win the next elections', due in 2028. Last year, Turkish authorities jailed \u200cErdo\u200l\u200cghan\u200cause\u200cbriefly his main political rival, Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was the CHP\u200cs candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

\u200cTurkish riot police clashed with the country\u200cs main opposition party after security forces stormed its headquarters on Sunday Plumes of tear gas billowed above the Republican People\u200cs Party (CHP) building in Ankara, where party members erected a barricade to prevent security forces from entering A party member uses a fire extinguisher as Turkish riot police attempt to \u200cCHP headquarters in Ankara After the raid by police, \u200cg\u200coser\u200c\u200cOz\u200cpez\u200c vowed the CHP would from now on be 'on the streets, ​in the squares, marching towards power' \u200cThey arrested him on corruption charges which he has dismissed as politically motivated.

Thursday\u200cs court order cancelled the 2023 victory in party elections of CHP head Ozel and named its former chair Kemal Kilicdaroglu – a lacklustre figure who suffered a string of electoral defeats – as interim leader. \u200cJust as he (\u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan) jailed the presidential candidate who could have beaten him, he has now officially closed the political party that could have beaten him,' said \u200cOz\u200cpez\u200c.

The court order, which cited alleged irregularities in \u200c\u200cz\u200cpez\u200cs election, is viewed as fuelling a crisis at the heart of Turkey\u200cs democracy. On Sunday, Ankara\u200cs governor ​ordered the eviction of those inside CHP\u200cs headquarters. The ousted CHP leadership condemned the court ruling as a 'judicial coup' and experts believe it could prolong \u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan\u200bs\u200c23-year rule. After the raid by police, \u200cg\u200coser\u200c\u200cOz\u200cpez vowed the CHP would from now on be 'on the streets, ​in the squares, marching towards power.

' He then marched to the Turkish parliament alongside supporters and made ​a speech to thousands, who chanted 'Traitor Kemal' and 'Shoulder-to-shoulder against fascists. ' \u200c\u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan has led Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and then as president. \u200c\u200cOz\u200cpez has accused the 72-year-old party of attempting to 'eliminate its rivals.

' \u200c\u200cErdo\u200l\u200cgan can only run for president again if he calls early elections before 2028 or alters the constitution





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