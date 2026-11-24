Istanbul’s governor mobilized teams of animal welfare experts, police and army commandos in the hunt for the lioness after it was “identified.”

Emergency services search an area in the Sariyer district following a report that a lion had been spotted, on Monday in Istanbul, Turkey. A 24-hour search for a lioness in the Istanbul suburbs that sparked panic among local residents was thrown into fresh confusion late Monday whenIstanbul’s governor mobilized teams of animal welfare experts, police and army commandos in the hunt for the lioness after it was “identified” — even releasing two videos of the animal prowling around the upmarket neighborhood of Uskumrukoy.

Residents were warned to stay home, and the 54-square-kilometer Belgrade Forest to the north of Istanbul was sealed off. By Monday evening, however, officials backtracked and said in a statement new images had been examined that showed the animal was “not a lion or any other large cat species. ” “The area has been scanned from the air with a drone equipped with thermal cameras and from the ground by our teams,” the statement said.

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“Baiting was also carried out and motion-sensor camera traps used. ”The abrupt change left many bewildered, wondering what animal could have been mistaken for a lioness, with some suggesting it was a large dog. Others posted mocking videos of domestic cats on social media, asking if it was the lioness. Even after the governor’s office statement, media outlets published another video of an animal emerging from bushes and asked readers if it could be a lion.