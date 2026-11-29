Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran asserts that lasting peace in Palestine requires ending occupation and upholding international law. He warns that continued violence in Gaza and the West Bank tests global conscience and justice systems.

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran has declared that Türkiye will maintain its steadfast defense of Palestinian rights and the principles of international law at global diplomatic forums. This commitment comes under the direct leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has consistently positioned the nation as a vocal advocate for the Palestinian cause on the world stage. Duran made these significant statements on Sunday via the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, aligning the message with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Duran Calls for Justice and End to Occupation

The core requirement for achieving lasting peace in Palestine, according to Duran, is the immediate end to the occupation, the establishment of comprehensive justice, and the full recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He emphasized that the current situation in Palestine represents far more than a localized political injustice; it is a severe and harsh test of humanity's collective conscience, the integrity of international law, and the shared values that underpin the global community. Duran described the Palestinian struggle as a prolonged battle for survival endured under years of occupation, systemic oppression, and the consistent violation of fundamental human rights.

Also read Zelenskyy urges the US to pressure Putin, calling Trump’s ‘my friend’ remark strange

Condemnation of Violence and International Silence

Duran highlighted that violations of Palestinian rights are intensifying through a multifaceted spiral of violence that spans from Gaza to Jerusalem, as well as across the occupied West Bank and other Palestinian territories. He expressed deep concern regarding the international community's silence and failure to act in the face of mass destruction, significant civilian casualties, and the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. This inaction, he argued, raises serious questions about the universality of justice and the overall credibility of the existing international system. Duran stated that Türkiye, guided by the firm will of President Erdogan, will continue to voice the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people at international forums to defend justice, fairness, and international law.

Context of the International Day of Solidarity

The remarks were issued on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which has been observed annually on November 29 since the United Nations General Assembly established the day in 1977. The designation serves as a recurring global reminder of the ongoing struggle and the need for international support for Palestinian rights. By timing the statement to coincide with this specific date, Turkish officials aim to reinforce their historical and diplomatic consistency regarding the issue. The day provides a structured opportunity for member states and civil societies to reaffirm their commitments to a just and durable resolution of the conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reported Casualties and Infrastructure Damage in Gaza

The humanitarian and physical toll of the conflict remains staggering, with Israel's actions described by Duran and other observers as causing immense suffering. Since October 2023, the war in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 74,000 Palestinians and injuries to more than 176,000 individuals, a demographic predominantly comprised of children and women. Furthermore, the military campaign has destroyed 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure, leaving the region in a state of near-total devastation. These figures underscore the severity of the humanitarian crisis and the scale of destruction that has prompted such strong diplomatic rhetoric from Ankara.

Violations of Ceasefire and West Bank Attacks

Despite the existence of a ceasefire in Gaza that has been in force since October 10, 2025, reports indicate that Israel continues to violate the agreement through bombing, shooting at Palestinians, and restricting the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave. In addition to the devastation in Gaza, Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank have killed hundreds of Palestinians, injured thousands more, and led to the arrest of thousands of individuals. Duran characterized these actions as part of an attempt by Israel to commit a genocide of truth, while also noting other global events such as US commitments to Guantanamo and cyberattacks in South Korea to contextualize broader global security challenges.