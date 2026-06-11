Turkish Ministry Rejects Reports of Turkish Aircraft Harassment, Comments on Iran-Israel Conflict

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence rejects reports published in certain media outlets and circulated on social media alleging that Turkish aircraft had harassed planes carrying the Greek Defence Minister and other European ministers. The Ministry also comments on the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, stating that these attacks must come to an end as soon as possible, that continued conflict will benefit no party, and that we support resolving the issue through diplomatic means.

The Ministry rejects reports published in certain media outlets and circulated on social media alleging that Turkish aircraft had harassed planes carrying the Greek Defence Minister and other European ministers.

According to the statement, on 7 June 2026, four out of six aircraft violated TRNC airspace. The Turkish Armed Forces possess both the capability and determination to respond in the strongest possible manner to any hostile actions threatening the security of Turkish Cypriots. The Ministry also rejected reports published in certain media outlets and circulated on social media alleging that Turkish aircraft had harassed planes carrying the Greek Defence Minister and other European ministers.

The Ministry noted that Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus have continued to engage in activities that disregard the rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, fail to take into account the region’s delicate balance, and at times constitute violations of TRNC airspace. According to the statement, on June 7 2026, four out of six aircraft operating on the Greece–Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus route violated TRNC airspace.

The Ministry further stressed that attempts to create a perception of victimhood through statements and actions that increase tensions and carry a provocative nature are unacceptable. The Ministry also commented on the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, reiterating that these attacks must come to an end as soon as possible, that continued conflict will benefit no party, and that we support resolving the issue through diplomatic means





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Turkish Ministry Of National Defence Turkish Armed Forces Quick Reaction Alert Duty Iran-Israel Conflict Diplomatic Means Hostile Actions Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Greek Defence Minister European Ministers Iran-Israel Conflict Diplomatic Means Hostile Actions Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Greek Defence Minister European Ministers Iran-Israel Conflict Diplomatic Means Hostile Actions Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus Greek Defence Minister European Ministers

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