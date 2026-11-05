Turkish Minister Urges EU Cooperation on Made in EU Rules Amid Trade Tensions

Turkish Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir advocates for deeper industrial ties with the EU and inclusion of Turkish products in Made in EU regulations to boost competitiveness.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir has issued a strong call for enhanced cooperation with the European Union, emphasizing that trust and mutual support are essential for navigating upcoming regulatory changes. Speaking at the opening of the 17th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul on Thursday, Kacir highlighted that Türkiye's booming production capacity is uniquely positioned to help Europe overcome significant geostrategic and economic challenges. He argued that deepening the long-standing industrial partnership between Ankara and Brussels will effectively address the bloc's growing vulnerabilities in a complex global market.

Turkish Competitiveness and Customs Union Role

Kacir stated that Türkiye is the only country currently providing the economic dynamism and competitiveness that the European Union requires through its robust local manufacturing capacity. This assertion comes as the summit, organized by the International Cooperation Platform, draws attention to the critical nature of cross-border industrial ties. He noted that with 30 years of Customs Union membership, Türkiye has become deeply integrated within European industry's production and value chains, making it an indispensable partner for the region.

Also read Turkish Minister Highlights Reconstruction in Azerbaijan and $1.1B Aselsan Deal

The minister emphasized that cooperation among nations amid growing uncertainties in the global economy is key to maintaining stability and growth. He suggested that development is possible only through partnerships based on mutual trust and fairness, urging European partners to view current challenges not as a cause for division but as an opportunity for stronger solidarity. Kacir expressed hope that the EU would receive this approach to building a future together well, especially as Europe seeks to create economies of scale, accelerate innovation, and boost efficiency.

Strategic Vision for Made in EU Inclusion

A central theme of Kacir's address was the push to ensure that Turkish-origin products are included in the upcoming Made in EU regulation. He described this inclusion as being in the mutual interest of both Türkiye and the European Union, arguing that the path to enhancing Europe's competitive edge lies in further deepening these mutual ties. By integrating Turkish manufacturing into the EU's standards, Kacir believes both sides can better respond to recent challenges in global competition.

Advertisement

Kacir also highlighted that the EU needs to accelerate innovation and boost efficiency, areas where Türkiye can contribute significantly. He noted that Türkiye boasts a potential far beyond its current standing in many sectors. The minister reaffirmed that Ankara will support and stand by investors who have faith in the country, aiming to accelerate green and digital transformation efforts while diversifying export markets to reduce dependency on any single economic zone.

High-Tech Investments and Defense Industry Growth

The minister detailed how technology has increasingly become a geopolitical power factor, with capabilities developing rapidly in fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, and energy systems. Under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ankara has worked to transform the country into a key player in global competition through production capabilities and technological expertise. Over the last 24 years, these efforts have elevated Türkiye to the ranks of Europe's and the world's leading production hubs, particularly in advanced manufacturing.

Kacir pointed to rising research and development spending and a growing number of personnel in technical fields as drivers of the nation's rise to global leadership in unmanned aerial vehicles and warships. These developments have significantly increased defense and aerospace exports, showcasing the tangible results of sustained investment in high-tech sectors. The government has also supported investments in batteries, electric vehicles, solar cells, wind turbines, chips, defense technologies, data centers, and industrial robotics.

Future Initiatives and AI Action Plan Goals

Looking ahead, Kacir outlined specific goals under the HIT-30 High-Tech Investment Program, which aims to implement high-tech investments worth $30 billion in state support by 2030. To date, the government has supported 213 investment projects under the Technology Initiative Program, which are expected to contribute $11.3 billion to the nation's current account balance. These figures underscore the scale of financial commitment and the anticipated economic impact on Türkiye's trade position.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to provide AI literacy training to at least 5 million people in the first two years of the 2026-2030 Türkiye AI Action Plan. The initiative also aims to train 10,000 advanced AI specialists and 100,000 AI application professionals to meet future workforce demands. At least 2,000 publicly owned datasets will be made available via the National Data Library to foster innovation and research in the sector.

Infrastructure Development and Market Expansion

Kacir stated that the ministry mobilized around 300 megawatts of investment during the last year, reflecting a strong momentum in industrial expansion. Efforts are currently underway to establish four new industrial corridors designed to facilitate access to global markets. These mega-industrial zones will boast social amenities and be developed on the principles of the circular economy and green production, aligning with international sustainability standards.

The minister highlighted that these infrastructure projects, alongside the Development Road, the Zangezur Corridor, and the Northern Marmara Railway Crossing, are critical for connecting Türkiye to broader trade networks. Additionally, there are concerted efforts to increase installed data center capacity to at least 1 gigawatt by 2030 and attract at least $10 billion in private-sector investments for data center and cloud compute sectors. These strategic moves are designed to solidify Türkiye's role as a vital link between Europe and global markets, ensuring long-term economic resilience and growth.