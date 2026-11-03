Turkish Minister Highlights Reconstruction in Azerbaijan and $1.1B Aselsan Deal

Turkish Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Yumakli discusses strategic ties with Azerbaijan, celebrating the victory day and highlighting a major $1.1B export deal for Aselsan air defense systems.

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli affirmed the deepening strategic alliance between Ankara and Baku during an official reception in the Turkish capital. The event marked Azerbaijan's November 8 Victory Day, celebrating the reunification of territories that were liberated from occupation. Minister Yumakli emphasized that Turkish institutions and private companies are actively contributing to the reconstruction efforts in these newly accessible regions.

One Nation Two States Principle Guiding Relations

The minister stated that bilateral relations are anchored in the foundational principle of one nation, two states. He attended the reception hosted by the Azerbaijani Embassy at the Gazi Officers' Guesthouse in Ankara. Yumakli expressed full solidarity with the Azerbaijani people, sharing in their joy over the historic military achievements that reunited Azerbaijani lands with their homeland.

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He paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and thanked veterans for their crucial role in the conflict. Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan achieved its objectives in just 44 days. This rapid success has fundamentally altered the geopolitical landscape of the South Caucasus region.

Strategic Alliance Elevated Through Shusha Pact

Relations between the two nations were formally elevated to the level of an alliance through the signing of the Shusha Declaration. Yumakli described this pact as a vital mechanism for deepening bilateral cooperation beyond mere political declarations. The agreement serves as a comprehensive framework for joint action in various sectors.

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The minister highlighted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to work in tandem to raise their partnership to new heights. This strategic alignment ensures that both countries can effectively address shared security and economic challenges. The alliance stands as a cornerstone for stability in the broader region.

Aselsan Secures Major Air Defense Export Contract

Alongside diplomatic ties, defense cooperation remains a key pillar of the relationship. Turkish defense contractor Aselsan recently clinched a significant deal worth $1.1 billion to export advanced air defense systems. This contract underscores the technological capabilities of Turkish defense industry exports.

The acquisition of these systems by Azerbaijan reinforces the mutual trust between the two military sectors. Such high-value deals demonstrate the practical implementation of the strategic alliance. It also highlights Turkey's growing role as a primary defense supplier in the region.

Peace and Prosperity Goals for South Caucasus

The military victory in Karabakh has opened a historic window for establishing lasting peace, stability, and security. Yumakli stated that transforming the region into a basin of prosperity is a shared responsibility. Both nations aim to foster an environment where eternal peace can prevail.

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Regional cooperation mechanisms initiated by the presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan reflect this shared vision. These initiatives are designed to serve the prosperity of all populations in the South Caucasus. The ministers view economic integration and security cooperation as inseparable goals.

Yumakli concluded his address by extending congratulations to Azerbaijan on its Victory Day. The event reinforced the commitment of both governments to maintain and strengthen their bond. Future developments will likely see increased Turkish investment in Azerbaijani infrastructure projects.