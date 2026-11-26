High Court case reveals Nebahat Isbilen alleges financial advisor Selman Turk misappropriated £40 million and paid Prince Andrew £750,000 for fake visa assistance.

A High Court judge is currently presiding over a complex financial dispute involving Turkish businesswoman Nebahat Isbilen, who alleges that her former financial advisor, Selman Turk, orchestrated a scheme to divert millions of pounds from her wealth under false pretenses. The central figure in these allegations is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, who received substantial payments that Mrs. Isbilen claims were secured through deception regarding her British residency application.

The Core Deception Mechanism Involving Prince Andrew

The court heard that in 2019, Nebahat Isbilen, an 81-year-old millionaire who built a fortune through the Evyap soap and cosmetics empire, transferred £750,000 to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. This transaction was facilitated by her financial advisor, Selman Turk, who allegedly convinced Mrs. Isbilen that the cash was a necessary gift to secure assistance with her UK visa. According to her testimony, Mr. Turk claimed that his connection to the former prince would help resolve her immigration status, a service he initially valued at £2 million but offered at a reduced rate if processed as a personal gift rather than a formal fee.

Also read Scott Caan Is “100 Percent” Open to Reprising Role in ‘Ocean’s 14’ With Casey Affleck

Mrs. Isbilen states that she was operating under significant distress when she agreed to these payments. She explains that her passport had been seized by Turkish authorities, forcing her to leave the country without identification. Mr. Turk told her he had utilized his relationship with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to retrieve a picture of her old passport for submission to Turkey, arguing that this high-level intervention was essential for her legal standing. She further noted that she recently discovered an email from Mr. Turk to her bank describing the £750,000 transfer as a wedding gift to Princess Beatrice, which contradicts the narrative she was given about visa services.

Allegations Against Financial Advisor Selman Turk

The legal proceedings are driven by Nebahat Isbilen's accusation that Selman Turk dishonestly misappropriated approximately £40 million of her total fortune. Beyond the payment to the former prince, Mrs. Isbilen alleges that Mr. Turk directed two additional payments totaling £840,000 to a company named Alphabet Capital Limited without her knowledge or consent. Mr. Turk has attempted to justify these transfers by claiming they were loans provided to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to assist in the purchase of a luxury ski chalet in the Swiss resort of Verbier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, the court heard that Mr. Turk allegedly used Mrs. Isbilen's funds to invest in an online banking business he established. She pointed out that he attended a promotional event for this business at St James's Palace, which was hosted by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, suggesting a potential conflict of interest or hidden connection between the Duke and the financial schemes. The former prince has already returned the £750,000 to Mrs. Isbilen and is not accused of any wrongdoing in this matter. He is scheduled to provide testimony on December 14, while Mrs. Isbilen also noted that Sarah Ferguson received £50,000 from the estate, though this specific payment is separate from the main fraud allegations.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Legal Views

Selman Turk denies all accusations of dishonesty, arguing in his defense that Mrs. Isbilen was fully aware that the money was being paid to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with the specific hope of gaining political influence. He contends that the businesswoman understood the payments were an investment in a relationship with a high-ranking UK figure, intended to pressure Turkish authorities regarding her husband's imprisonment. Her husband was a member of the Gülen movement and was detained in Turkey following the failed 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Erdogan, a context that Mrs. Isbilen says left her extremely vulnerable to manipulation.

However, Mrs. Isbilen strongly disputes Mr. Turk's account of her intent and knowledge. She asserts that neither she nor her husband received any actual services or assistance from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor related to her residency or her husband's legal case. She claims she did not authorize the payments to Alphabet Capital Limited and believed the money was solely for visa-related services provided by Mr. Turk, who she now believes lied about the nature of his relationship with the former prince and the effectiveness of his interventions.

Real-World Impact and Scheduled Court Proceedings

The outcome of this High Court case will likely determine the fate of millions of pounds in contested assets and establish legal precedents regarding financial advisory duties and the solicitation of funds under the guise of royal connections. The proceedings highlight the severe risks faced by individuals in vulnerable positions, such as those dealing with international legal troubles and immigration issues, when engaging with financial intermediaries who may exploit personal crises for personal gain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All parties remain focused on the upcoming evidence presentations, particularly the testimony expected from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on December 14. This date is critical as it will provide an independent perspective on the interactions between the former prince, the financial advisor, and the businesswoman during the period in question. The court's final judgment will clarify whether the transfers were legitimate gifts with mutual understanding or part of a broader pattern of financial mismanagement and deceit orchestrated by Selman Turk against one of Turkey's wealthiest individuals.