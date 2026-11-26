Turkish National Intelligence Organisation MIT arrests two suspects who mapped Wi-Fi networks for a foreign service, receiving cryptocurrency payments for the operation.

Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation, known as MIT, has successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber espionage network targeting critical public infrastructure within the country. The intelligence agency revealed that two suspects were arrested for mapping wireless internet networks on behalf of a foreign intelligence service, marking a significant victory in national cybersecurity.

This operation highlights the growing sophistication of threats directed at national security assets. The MIT investigation uncovered that the two suspects utilized specialised technical software and equipment to map Wi-Fi networks across Ankara and Istanbul. These individuals followed designated routes in both cities to gather data on the location and security parameters of wireless connections.

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The primary targets of this mapping activity were strategically important institutions, including defence industry organisations and other critical government facilities. Security sources confirmed that the suspects were actively trying to infiltrate the networks of these high-value targets. The use of specialised equipment allowed the pair to collect detailed information about the wireless landscape.

The data gathered through these mapping exercises was intended to support the operational goals of the foreign intelligence service that hired them. This collection of intelligence is a critical first step in any sophisticated cyber attack or physical intrusion. The operation took place on Thursday, marking a significant success in protecting the country's digital and physical infrastructure.

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An investigation into the recruitment methods of the suspects revealed that they were directed through job advertisements posted on social media platforms. These online postings served as the initial contact point for individuals seeking to engage in espionage activities. The suspects admitted to investigators that they received specific instructions via these channels to carry out the mapping operations in the two largest Turkish cities.

Financial records and interviews indicated that the suspects were paid in cryptocurrency for their activities. This method of payment allows foreign intelligence agencies to transfer funds anonymously, making it difficult to trace the source of the money through traditional banking systems. The use of digital assets underscores the modern and covert nature of the threat posed by these actors.

During questioning, the two detainees admitted to operating around a wide array of sensitive locations in Ankara. These included defence industry facilities, the headquarters of political parties, military installations, and diplomatic missions. The suspects confirmed that their activities were not random but were specifically targeted at sites of national strategic importance.

Further investigations established that the suspects were operating strictly on behalf of a foreign country's intelligence service. This admission confirms the external origin of the threat and the coordinated nature of the espionage campaign. The MIT emphasized that the suspects had been under surveillance for some time before their detention.

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This careful surveillance ensured that no other members of the network were able to evade capture. The arrest of the suspects was the result of a joint operation coordinated by the National Intelligence Organisation and the Istanbul police. This collaboration highlights the integrated approach taken by Turkish security agencies to combat cyber and physical espionage.

The suspects were detained after being placed under surveillance, which allowed authorities to gather sufficient evidence before making their move. This careful planning ensured that the operation did not compromise the ongoing investigation or alert other potential actors within the network. The successful takedown serves as a deterrent to others attempting similar activities within Turkey.

The dismantling of this network has significant implications for Turkey's cyber defence posture. By identifying and neutralizing these threats, MIT has prevented potential breaches of critical infrastructure. The case also highlights the importance of monitoring social media for recruitment attempts by foreign intelligence services.

The use of cryptocurrency for payments presents an ongoing challenge for security agencies. Authorities will likely continue to develop new methods for tracking digital transactions to prevent similar operations in the future. The success of this operation demonstrates Turkey's capability to detect and respond to sophisticated espionage attempts, reinforcing national security standards.