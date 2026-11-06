Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin Links Middle East Peace to Ending Occupation

Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin asserts that lasting Middle East peace is impossible without resolving the Palestinian cause and ending the occupation, calling for justice and equality.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the TRT World Forum 2026 on Friday, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin stated that there can be no peace in the Middle East without addressing the Palestinian cause and ending Israel's occupation. The event took place at the Istanbul Congress Center, where Kalin emphasized that Gaza is an integral part of Palestine.

He asserted that the Palestinian struggle extends far beyond simple territorial questions to encompass broader principles of justice and equality. Kalin stressed that Palestinians are not the problem; rather, the core issue is the occupation. He argued that without ending the occupation, there will be no solution, no peace, and no justice in the Middle East.

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Kalin further clarified his position by stating that there is no Palestine without Gaza. He linked the stability of the entire region directly to the resolution of this specific conflict, suggesting that ignoring the plight of Gazans makes regional peace impossible.

International System Criticized for Surrendering to Violence

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan echoed these sentiments, criticizing the current international system for effectively raising the white flag of surrender. Erdogan argued that recent regional developments demonstrate a failure of global institutions to act against ongoing violence.

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The Turkish president accused world institutions of standing aside as Israeli violence continues in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank. This political stance aligns closely with the views expressed by Kalin, reinforcing Turkey's hardline position on the necessity of ending the occupation for any meaningful progress.

TRT World Forum Highlights Geopolitical Tensions

The TRT World Forum 2026 served as a platform for high-level diplomatic discourse on these pressing issues. By hosting this event in Istanbul, Turkish officials utilized the occasion to broadcast their perspective on the humanitarian and political crisis in the region to an international audience.

Kalin's remarks at the forum highlighted the deep frustration with the lack of diplomatic breakthroughs. His speech framed the conflict not merely as a local dispute but as a fundamental test of global justice and human dignity.

Long-Term Implications for Regional Stability

The assertion that peace is contingent on ending the occupation suggests a significant shift in how Turkish leadership frames potential diplomatic solutions. It implies that until the status of Gaza and the West Bank is resolved through the lens of equality and justice, broader Middle Eastern stability will remain out of reach.

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This viewpoint challenges existing international frameworks that may prioritize temporary ceasefires over long-term structural changes. It positions the Palestinian cause as the central key to unlocking broader regional cooperation and security arrangements.