Turkish Foreign Ministry Criticizes EU 2026 Report and Cyprus Stance

Ankara rejects the European Commission's 2026 enlargement report as prejudiced, accusing the EU of supporting unrealistic positions by Greece while ignoring Turkish rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish foreign ministry has issued a sharp rebuke against the European Commission's 2026 Türkiye report, describing the document as evidence of a prejudiced and unfair attitude toward Ankara. Published as part of the 2026 Enlargement Package, the assessment triggered an immediate diplomatic response from Turkey regarding its ongoing accession negotiations with the bloc.

Rejection of Political Criteria Assessments

Turkey explicitly rejected the report's evaluations concerning political criteria, the judiciary system, and fundamental rights, labeling these allegations as unfounded and lacking credibility. The ministry accused certain EU officials of applying double standards and adopting an increasingly inconsistent approach toward Ankara in their diplomatic engagements.

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Ankara argued that the European Commission's assessment failed to reflect objective realities, instead demonstrating a biased perspective that undermines the integrity of the partnership framework. This rejection highlights deepening tensions over how Brussels evaluates member candidate progress on democratic benchmarks.

Cyprus Dispute and Legal Validity Claims

A central point of contention remains the Cyprus issue, where Turkey accused the EU of supporting unrealistic and legally questionable positions taken by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration. Ankara insisted that the bloc disregards the legitimate rights and interests of both Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in its official statements.

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The ministry reiterated that the EU cannot make a meaningful contribution to settlement efforts as long as it unconditionally adopts the Greek Cypriot position without balancing regional perspectives. This stance underscores the persistent deadlock in mediating the island's division, with Ankara viewing unilateral alignment as a barrier to peace.

Furthermore, Turkey dismissed the report's assessments concerning the Eastern Mediterranean as contrary to international law and the principle of fairness. Ankara also rejected remarks on the maritime agreement between Türkiye and Libya, stating that such agreements hold no legal validity under current international frameworks.

Economic Recognition and Customs Union Call

Despite the harsh criticism, the Turkish foreign ministry welcomed several positive aspects of the report, particularly its recognition of Türkiye's progress in economic and monetary policy. Ankara highlighted the bloc's acknowledgment of Türkiye's functioning market economy and its capacity to withstand competitive pressures within the EU single market.

The ministry also appreciated references to Türkiye's strategic role in connectivity, supply chains, value-chain resilience, defence, and security sectors. These acknowledgments provide a counterbalance to the political criticisms, emphasizing Turkey's economic utility to the European project.

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Leveraging this economic data, Ankara renewed its call for the modernization of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union. Officials described this modernization as a legitimate and justified expectation, arguing that updated trade terms are necessary to reflect current economic realities and mutual dependencies.

Future Dialogue and Strategic Vision

The ministry underlined that relations between Türkiye and the EU should be shaped by shared interests and a long-term vision rather than narrow political calculations and unilateral approaches. Reaffirming Türkiye's willingness to advance relations on the basis of mutual trust, respect, and fairness, Ankara stressed its commitment to obligations under partnership law.

Turkey called on the EU to turn the recent increase in dialogue into concrete decisions that would strengthen the country's EU membership perspective. This demand signals Ankara's desire for tangible outcomes from diplomatic exchanges, moving beyond rhetorical assessments to actionable policy shifts.

As both sides navigate these complex geopolitical dynamics, the 2026 report serves as a focal point for redefining the trajectory of EU-Turkey relations. The interplay between political criticism and economic recognition will likely dictate the pace of future negotiations and bilateral cooperation strategies.