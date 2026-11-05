Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Visit Northern Cyprus

Hakan Fidan visits TRNC to discuss Cyprus solution. Ankara reiterates demand for two-state coexistence and equal international status for Turkish Cypriots amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to conduct a working visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Friday, according to reports from diplomatic sources. This official engagement marks a significant moment in Ankara's ongoing diplomatic efforts regarding the island's geopolitical landscape. The trip underscores Turkey's commitment to addressing the long-standing Cyprus Issue through direct high-level dialogue and sustained political pressure.

Fidan Meetings and Diplomatic Agenda

During his visit, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to hold formal meetings with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Tufan Erhurman and Prime Minister Unal Ustel. These bilateral discussions will focus on strengthening political ties and addressing recent developments related to the Cyprus Issue. The agenda reflects Ankara's broader strategy to consolidate support for its political objectives while ensuring the security and development of the Turkish Cypriot community.

Also read Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus declares federal settlement dead, demands two-state recognition

Ankara continues to act as the island's motherland and guarantor state, prioritizing the security, development, and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriot people. Turkish officials emphasize that their goal is to support the right of Turkish Cypriots to live freely and prosperously on the island as equal partners. This stance is framed as a necessary condition for any future political arrangement that seeks lasting stability in the region.

Ankara Two-State Solution Position

Foreign Ministry sources have reiterated that the most realistic solution to the Cyprus Issue is the coexistence of two states on the island. Ankara maintains that the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots are inherent rights that must be recognized by the international community. This position forms the core of Turkey's diplomatic argument and serves as the primary framework for all negotiations and public statements regarding the conflict.

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Turkey argues that the Cyprus Issue has remained unresolved primarily because the Greek Cypriot side has refused to recognize the inherent rights of Turkish Cypriots. Ankara contends that the Greek Cypriot side has also been unwilling to share political power and economic prosperity with the Turkish Cypriot community. This perspective is consistently presented as the main obstacle to achieving a comprehensive settlement that satisfies the rights and aspirations of both communities.

International Community Recognition Efforts

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called on the international community to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus without delay. These appeals have been made in addresses to the United Nations General Assembly during its high-level weeks since 2022. The consistent messaging aims to isolate the Greek Cypriot administration diplomatically and elevate the international profile of the northern entity.

Following an informal trilateral dinner in New York on October 15, 2024, between UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the two leaders on the island, the UN stated there was no common ground between the sides for a final settlement under prevailing circumstances. Despite this setback, Guterres suggested launching a process in 2025 to identify areas of cooperation that could benefit both communities. The goal is to build trust by fostering a culture of cooperation in practical sectors rather than immediate political concessions.

UN Mediation and Recent Talks

The first informal meeting in an expanded format, hosted by Guterres and attended by the two leaders as well as the foreign ministers of Türkiye and Greece, was held in Geneva on March 17-18, 2025. Participants in this session identified six specific areas of cooperation for further work, marking a procedural shift toward functional collaboration. A second meeting in a similar format was held in New York on July 16-17, 2025, to review progress made on these agreed areas and assess the viability of continued engagement.

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Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the island for the first time on July 27-29, holding separate and joint meetings with the two leaders. In a statement following these meetings, he emphasized that efforts on the agreed areas of cooperation needed to be intensified. He also announced that a meeting in a five-plus-one format would be organized following necessary preparations to include additional stakeholders or facilitators.

Ongoing Diplomatic Engagements

Secretary-General Guterres most recently held separate meetings with the two leaders on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st United Nations General Assembly. These interactions highlight the continuous diplomatic activity surrounding the Cyprus Issue at the highest levels of international governance. The meetings serve as platforms to maintain momentum and ensure that both sides remain engaged in the peace process despite deep political divisions.

Additionally, Guterres' personal envoy on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, is visiting the island from October 29 to November 10. This diplomatic mission indicates a sustained international interest in facilitating dialogue and exploring pathways for conflict resolution. The visit is expected to include consultations with political leaders, civil society representatives, and other key stakeholders involved in the island's future.