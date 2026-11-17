Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urges Ankara to lead connectivity efforts in Europe and Central Asia while detailing stalled peace talks with Russia.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared on November 17, 2026, that Türkiye must assume greater responsibility as a strategic hub linking Europe, the Black Sea, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. This call for leadership emerged during the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity in Brussels, held on the sidelines of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council. Fidan emphasized that Ankara's central position in regional connectivity is now widely recognized by international partners, necessitating a more active role in proposing solutions and leading diplomatic initiatives.

Strategic Connectivity and Trade Routes

Fidan described the Brussels meeting as highly significant for both its agenda and its immediate outcomes, stressing that nations must move beyond merely developing connectivity strategies to implementing concrete steps. Representatives from European Union member states, as well as officials from the Caucasus and Central Asia, gathered to discuss improving the flow of trade, energy, and data across these regions. The discussions focused on making regional connections more resilient by examining lessons learned from disruptions caused by wars and crises in the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab al Mandab Strait, and the Black Sea.

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Türkiye continues to serve as a vital strategic hub through the Middle Corridor, a route that connects Europe with the Black Sea, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. Fidan noted that the country is well-positioned to facilitate smoother logistics and economic cooperation among these diverse geographic areas. The minister highlighted that strengthening these links is not just an economic imperative but a security necessity for maintaining stability in a volatile region. He argued that robust infrastructure and reliable transit routes are essential for mitigating the impact of future geopolitical shocks.

Black Sea Grain and Diplomatic Efforts

On the sidelines of the main ministerial meeting, Fidan held bilateral talks with officials from Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Romania, and Moldova. He confirmed that diplomatic efforts to resume grain shipments through the Black Sea are ongoing, with Ankara maintaining close contact with both Moscow and Kiev. Türkiye has also proposed specific measures to facilitate grain exports, aiming to help meet the food security needs of poorer countries worldwide. Fidan stated that part of these proposals had been finalized during the Brussels meeting, signaling a potential breakthrough in humanitarian aid logistics.

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However, Fidan noted that Ankara was still discussing a possible formula with relevant parties and it was too early to disclose specific details. He pointed out that Russia opposes any interim agreement on Black Sea arrangements without a preceding permanent peace deal with Ukraine. This diplomatic impasse highlights the complexity of separating humanitarian issues from broader military conflicts. The minister expressed hope that Türkiye's proposals would help find a way forward, adding that Ankara could share implementation details if the plans are accepted in the coming days.

Stalled Peace Talks and Territorial Disputes

Addressing the broader context of the war in Ukraine, Fidan stated that diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain unresolved. He identified the territorial dispute as a central obstacle to any peace agreement, noting that Russia and Ukraine have fundamentally different assessments of the territory still in question. According to the Russian definition, 11 to 12 percent of the territory remains disputed, while Ukrainian officials claim the figure is 18 percent. Fidan stressed that Russia is seeking control of the remaining part of the Donbass region, which Moscow considers its territory, while Ukraine is unwilling to cede land it regards as part of its homeland.

The Turkish foreign minister explained that any settlement would need to establish a clear future line of contact between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with the Donbass issue remaining the most critical point in the negotiations. Security guarantees sought by both sides were identified as another major issue, with Fidan noting that any resolution would reshape relations between Russia and Europe. He called for the future European security architecture to be discussed openly and in concrete terms, emphasizing that Türkiye has presented proposals to the parties involved.

Long-Term Security Architecture and Sanctions

Fidan listed several key issues that must be addressed to achieve a comprehensive peace deal, including the line of contact, the Donbass dispute, security guarantees, a new security architecture between Europe and Russia, and the future of sanctions and Russia's frozen assets as Ukraine rebuilds. He acknowledged that reaching agreement on all these issues in a way that satisfies every party would be extremely difficult. Despite these challenges, Fidan reiterated the importance of maintaining maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea while diplomatic efforts continue.

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Türkiye had hosted several rounds of talks in the same format and remained in constant contact with both sides, according to Fidan. He said it was his duty to inform the public that the substance of the issue remains unresolved. The minister also noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan possesses extensive experience in diplomatic efforts, which could be leveraged to bridge the gap between conflicting parties. As global attention remains fixed on the region, Türkiye continues to position itself as a key mediator and strategic link in Eurasian security and connectivity networks.