Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan calls on Muslim nations to lead Gaza humanitarian aid and rebuilding. Details on the Al Sharq Forum 2026 and new defense alliances in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered a defining address at the opening of the Al Sharq Forum 2026 in Istanbul on Saturday, urging Muslim nations to seize leadership in reshaping the international system. Fidan explicitly declared Palestine as the most critical moral compass for the Islamic world, pressing for immediate collective action to deliver humanitarian aid and facilitate the rebuilding of Gaza. He emphasized that countries representing over a quarter of the global population now possess the power to influence decisions that were historically dominated by Western centers.

The Turkish diplomat argued that the choices made by Muslim countries today will decisively shape the future of their region and the world. This growing influence is bolstered by the rise of new political, economic, and technological power hubs, particularly those located in the East. Fidan stated that the era of external powers dictating terms without consequence is ending, and nations must now lead the decisions that affect their own populations.

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Fidan highlighted Türkiye's firm stance against the genocide in Gaza and the settler terror occurring in the West Bank. He asserted that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution. This framework must include an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem designated as its capital. Such a structure is essential for regional stability and justice, according to the Foreign Minister.

To operationalize these principles, Fidan cited the defense alliance formed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan as a practical application of regional leadership. Representatives from these three nations met in Islamabad on Friday to formalize their cooperation. Fidan noted that each country brings distinct capabilities and extensive experience to this strategic partnership, creating a unified response mechanism for regional threats.

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The Turkish Foreign Minister expects other countries in the region to join this alliance as its institutions develop further. This expansion is viewed as a necessary step toward creating a more robust security framework that reflects the specific interests of Islamic nations. The alliance aims to provide a reliable and immediate response to security challenges that have previously been ignored or inadequately addressed by global bodies.

In addition to security matters, Fidan pointed to the Regional Quartet, which comprises Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia. This group seeks to develop common responses to regional crises through coordinated diplomatic efforts. Fidan stressed that cooperation must extend beyond military and security domains to include trade and closer economic ties among member states.

Joint work in science and technology was identified as a priority area for this expanded cooperation. The overarching purpose of these collaborative efforts is to give participating countries a significant voice in how the international system operates. Fidan asserted that the goal is to establish a more representative global order grounded in justice and legitimacy, moving away from unilateral decision-making.

The formation of these alliances represents a significant shift in global power dynamics, challenging the long-standing dominance of Western nations. By leveraging their combined population and economic potential, Muslim countries aim to reshape international policies. This approach seeks to ensure that decisions affecting them are made by those who live with the consequences, a principle Fidan emphasized repeatedly during his speech.

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The focus on humanitarian aid and rebuilding in Gaza serves as a critical test for these new cooperative structures. Fidan's call for leadership places significant expectations on member states to deliver tangible results for the Palestinian people. The success of these efforts will determine the credibility of the emerging international order and the effectiveness of the newly formed alliances.

As the Al Sharq Forum 2026 progresses, observers will watch closely for concrete steps taken by Türkiye and its partners. The integration of economic, scientific, and security cooperation will likely define the next phase of regional development. The world is being asked to witness how Muslim nations can unify to address global challenges and establish a more equitable future.

The strategic partnership between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan signals a move toward a multipolar world where Islamic nations play a central role in governance. This shift indicates that traditional power structures are no longer absolute and that regional actors are ready to take on greater responsibilities. The alliances formed are not just defensive measures but proactive tools for shaping global policy.

Fidan's vision for the future of the Islamic world is one of self-reliance and diplomatic assertiveness. By uniting around common goals such as peace in Palestine and regional security, these nations are creating a powerful bloc that cannot be ignored. The outcomes of the Al Sharq Forum will likely set the agenda for international diplomacy in the coming years, marking a new chapter in global relations.