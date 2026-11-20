Hakan Fidan met with EU official Raffaele Fitto in Ankara, urging the bloc to modernize trade ties and stop linking the Customs Union to the Greek Cypriot position on Cyprus.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has directly warned the European Union against allowing the Greek Cypriot Administration to hinder the future of Ankara -EU relations, describing such a strategy as fundamentally misguided. During a high-level meeting in Ankara on Friday, Fidan engaged with European Commission Executive Vice-President for Cohesion and Reforms Raffaele Fitto, where he emphasized that the political leverage wielded by one side should not dictate the economic trajectory of the broader partnership.

Fidan Calls for Decoupling Trade from Territorial Disputes

The core mechanism of Fidan's argument rests on the separation of economic modernization from historical territorial grievances. He explicitly stated that the modernization of the Customs Union between Turkey and the EU serves the shared economic interests of both parties and must be treated as a distinct priority. Fidan argued that Ankara's trade framework should not be held hostage by the Cyprus dispute, urging Brussels to view economic cooperation as a separate pillar of their bilateral relationship rather than a bargaining chip for political concessions.

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Fitto's visit was framed by Turkish diplomatic sources as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between Ankara and the EU. The Turkish Foreign Minister welcomed Fitto's constructive role in the ongoing dialogue, signaling that Ankara values the European Commission's engagement. However, the warning issued by Fidan was clear: any attempt by the Greek Cypriot side to use the status of negotiations to block progress will be counterproductive and misjudged.

Ankara Defends Turkish Cypriot Sovereignty and Status

On the issue of Cyprus, Ankara maintains that the most realistic and viable solution is the coexistence of two equal states on the island. Fidan reiterated that the sovereign equality and equal international status of Turkish Cypriots are inherent rights that must be recognized by the international community. Ankara argues that the decades-long stalemate is primarily caused by the Greek Cypriot side's refusal to recognize these rights and their unwillingness to share political power and economic prosperity with their neighbors.

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Turkey positions itself as the guarantor state and motherland of the Turkish Cypriots, asserting its responsibility to ensure their security, development, and prosperity. The Foreign Minister emphasized that Turkish Cypriots have the right to live freely and prosperously on the island as equal partners. This stance is rooted in the historical context of ethnic attacks in the early 1960s that forced Turkish Cypriots into enclaves for safety, followed by the 1974 Greek Cypriot coup aiming for annexation by Greece, which triggered Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power.

Historical Context and Future Diplomatic Trajectory

The Cyprus issue has remained unresolved despite numerous diplomatic efforts by the United Nations to achieve a comprehensive settlement. The conflict led to the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in 1983, following the intervention that protected the Turkish Cypriot population from persecution and violence. Recent years have seen an on-and-off peace process, including a notable failed initiative in 2017 in Switzerland under the auspices of the guarantor countries: Turkey, Greece, and the UK.

Looking forward, the immediate impact of this meeting is a reinforced Turkish demand for the decoupling of trade negotiations from political disputes. Ankara expects the EU to proceed with modernizing the Customs Union to benefit shared economic interests, irrespective of the Cyprus stalemate. The diplomatic dialogue continues as Turkey seeks to secure equal status for Turkish Cypriots while maintaining robust economic ties with the European Union.