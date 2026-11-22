Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan details Ankara's defense policy for Saudi Arabia and the strategic framework of the Mecca Alliance, while highlighting upcoming diplomatic engagements in Berlin.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has clarified that the Turkish government is actively providing necessary support for the defense of Saudi Arabia, while explicitly stating that no decision has yet been taken regarding the deployment of Turkish troops inside Yemen. Speaking to Turkish broadcasters, Fidan emphasized that Ankara's current foreign policy prioritizes protecting its ally, reinforcing defense ties that include cooperation with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia amidst a complex regional security landscape.

Strategic Defense and Alliance Mechanics

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted the Mecca Defense Alliance as a core pillar of regional security, emphasizing that the pact is not directed against any specific nation but rather aims to build mutual trust among member states while advancing broader economic cooperation. The alliance focuses on defense industry cooperation among Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and potential future partners, with Fidan noting that Türkiye has historically faced difficulties when allies have denied it essential weapons, making such partnerships critical for national security.

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Regarding the operational mechanics of the alliance, Fidan explained that a defense clause similar to NATO Article 5 is not automatic upon the occurrence of a threat. Instead, it requires thorough threat assessments, joint intelligence sharing, comprehensive defense planning, and a specific mandate from the Turkish parliament, mirroring the procedures used for Turkish military deployments in Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Lebanon, and international waters.

Diplomatic Channels and Regional Ownership

Fidan outlined his vision for functional, innovative regional mechanisms under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, pointing to the Mecca Defense Alliance, the Regional Quad comprising Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, and the Gaza Group of Eight as practical structures rather than symbolic gestures. He argued that acting proactively across dynamic strategic basins before crises escalate has prevented regional and global existential shocks from spilling into Türkiye, a strategy that has established Ankara as a constantly sought-after actor whose concept of regional ownership is now echoed by European leaders.

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The Turkish Foreign Minister also discussed the convening of the European Quad and the Regional Quad in Istanbul, noting that informal, non-binding platforms enable candid dialogue without the constraints of diplomatic formalism. This approach was particularly relevant as the United States shrinks its European security footprint amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, prompting Türkiye to facilitate high-level discussions between the European Quad nations of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Maritime Security and Global Transit

In addition to regional alliances, Fidan highlighted a proposal made by Türkiye at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the United States last month for a binding universal declaration guaranteeing uninterrupted commercial transit through key maritime chokepoints. This proposal covers critical waterways including the Strait of Hormuz, the Turkish Straits, Gibraltar, Malacca, and the Panama Canal, aiming to ensure safe passage regardless of wars or global conditions, while also warning that escalating hostilities in the Black Sea are increasingly endangering merchant shipping with daily strikes on vessels.

On the specific issue of Yemen, Fidan noted that Saudi Arabia already cooperates with nearly thirty countries on the conflict, and he added that repeated strikes by the United States, the United Kingdom, and European nations on the Houthis have failed to halt the war. He stressed that Houthi attacks in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait have turned Yemen into a global security threat, further justifying the need for robust defensive support mechanisms like those currently being developed by the Mecca Defense Alliance and its member states.