Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warns Israel against destabilizing Syria while announcing major trade, infrastructure, and diplomatic breakthroughs with Damascus.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan issued a stern warning to Israel on Tuesday, urging Tel Aviv to halt policies that he claims threaten regional stability and Syria's sovereignty. Speaking in Ankara alongside his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Fidan emphasized that Israel cannot secure its own safety by destabilizing neighboring states. The diplomatic confrontation occurred against a backdrop of rapidly strengthening bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Syria, highlighting a significant shift in Ankara's foreign policy priorities.

Fidan Condemns Israeli Actions in Syria

Fidan explicitly stated that Israel must abandon its current approach to regional security, arguing that harming neighbors undermines overall peace. He noted that Israeli efforts to destabilize Syria pose a direct threat to the security and connectivity architecture that Turkey and other regional partners are actively building. The Turkish Foreign Minister called for an immediate end to attacks on southern Syria and urged the establishment of a security arrangement based on the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. This stance marks a clear diplomatic positioning by Turkey as it seeks to mediate and stabilize the broader Middle East landscape.

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Expanding Trade and Infrastructure Links

The joint news conference revealed substantial economic progress between Ankara and Damascus, with bilateral trade approaching 3.78 billion dollars in 2025. This figure represents an increase of more than 40 percent compared to previous periods, reflecting deepening commercial integration. Both governments have expressed ambitious goals to increase this trade volume to 10 billion dollars in the near future. Beyond commerce, technical cooperation is accelerating, including efforts to raise the capacity of electricity interconnection lines to 500 megawatts to support Syrian infrastructure needs.

Transportation and logistical connectivity are also being prioritized to foster economic recovery. Direct flights have been launched connecting Damascus with major Turkish cities such as Antalya and Izmir, facilitating easier travel and business exchanges. Furthermore, authorities are working to reopen the Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing to restore critical land links. Plans are also underway to accelerate a railway connection extending from Turkey through Syria to Jordan and the Gulf, alongside improvements to road transportation and digital infrastructure.

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Social Projects and Diplomatic Milestones

Humanitarian and educational cooperation has seen significant advancements, with the Damascus Heart Hospital beginning operations under a protocol signed by both nations. The institution provides advanced medical facilities to the Syrian population, demonstrating Turkey's commitment to social welfare in the region. Additionally, the Damascus International Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish School recently commenced its academic year, serving as a cultural and educational bridge between the two countries. In a landmark announcement, Fidan confirmed that Turkey and Syria have agreed to establish a joint institution, the Turkey-Syria University, in Damascus.

Diplomatic normalization continues to advance with structural improvements, including the installation of navigation safety systems at Damascus and Aleppo airports. These upgrades are expected to increase Syria's air transport capacity significantly. A major diplomatic step involves the anticipated opening of the Syrian Embassy in Ankara at the beginning of next month. This development signifies a return to full formal diplomatic engagement after years of severed relations, reinforcing the trust being rebuilt between the two capitals.

Regional Stability and Return of Refugees

Asaad Hassan al Shaibani highlighted the importance of Syria's stability as the cornerstone of Middle Eastern security, describing Turkey as an indispensable partner in this effort. He noted that more than 700,000 Syrians have returned to their country, stressing the need for sustainable housing, essential services, and livelihood opportunities. Al Shaibani thanked Turkey for hosting Syrian refugees for years and indicated that Syria is open to Turkish companies participating in reconstruction projects. This open invitation aims to leverage Turkish expertise and capital for rebuilding war-damaged infrastructure.

On the broader geopolitical front, al Shaibani condemned attacks targeting Gulf countries, linking Gulf security directly to Syria's national interests. He emphasized the necessity of protecting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al Mandab Strait. Regarding relations with Europe, he mentioned that the lifting of EU sanctions has paved the way for a genuine partnership. Damascus hopes to transform this relationship into an economic collaboration that aids reconstruction, positioning Syria as a reliable regional partner rather than just a recipient of aid.