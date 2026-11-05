Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan Praises Seoul Visit and Ties With South Korea

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan highlights the deep friendship between Turkey and South Korea following her official visit to Seoul, thanking President Lee Jae-myung for his warm hospitality.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has publicly expressed her appreciation for the diplomatic warmth she received during her recent official visit to Seoul, South Korea. Her remarks underscored the enduring and multifaceted relationship between Ankara and Seoul, describing the bond as one that resonates deeply within the hearts of both nations' citizens.

Emine Erdogan Highlights Bilateral Friendship

Emine Erdogan, reflecting on her presence in the South Korean capital, stated that her trip alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan served as a powerful demonstration of the strong ties shared by their two countries. In a social media post, she emphasized that the friendship between Turkey and South Korea is rooted not only in historical precedents but also in the genuine connection between their peoples.

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She noted that the visit once again showed how deeply this diplomatic relationship resonates across generations, suggesting that the bond is a living, evolving partnership rather than just a series of formal agreements. Her words were intended to reinforce the cultural and people-to-people connections that underpin the official diplomatic channels between the two Asian and European partners.

Hospitality From President Lee Jae-myung

A significant portion of Emine Erdogan's message was directed toward expressing gratitude to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his wife, First Lady Kim Hea-kyung. She specifically thanked them for their warm hospitality during the presidential trip, noting that their personal engagement made the visit a memorable and successful diplomatic event.

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The interaction between the two first ladies, which included formal welcomes and cultural exchanges, was highlighted as a key component of the broader diplomatic mission. Emine Erdogan shared a video on her social media account featuring highlights from the visit, showcasing the events and activities held during the presidential delegation's stay in Seoul.

Cultural Engagement and Historical Ties

Beyond the formal diplomatic engagements, Emine Erdogan's message underscored the importance of strengthening friendship through increased cultural engagement. She suggested that closer ties between the people of Turkey and South Korea are essential for the long-term stability and depth of their bilateral relationship.

The First Lady's comments reflect a broader Turkish diplomatic strategy that seeks to leverage historical ties and cultural appreciation to enhance political and economic cooperation. By focusing on the human element of diplomacy, she aims to create a narrative of mutual respect and shared values that transcends immediate political or economic interests.

Implications for Turkey-South Korea Relations

The visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan to Seoul in November 2026 marks a significant moment in the ongoing development of Turkey-South Korea relations. The positive public statements from Emine Erdogan signal a continued commitment to deepening ties across various sectors, including trade, technology, and culture.

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As both nations navigate complex global geopolitical landscapes, the emphasis on historical friendship and people-to-people connections provides a solid foundation for future cooperation. The successful conclusion of this diplomatic mission, highlighted by the warm reception from President Lee Jae-myung and First Lady Kim Hea-kyung, sets a positive tone for upcoming diplomatic initiatives and joint ventures between Ankara and Seoul.