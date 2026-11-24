Turkish series Leyla wins telenovela award at 54th International Emmy Awards in New York. Produced by Ay Yapim, it joins Kara Sevda and Yargi as winners.

Turkish television series Leyla secured the telenovela award at the 54th International Emmy Awards held in New York on Monday. This victory marks a significant milestone for Turkish media exports, continuing a winning streak that began with Kara Sevda (Endless Love) in 2017 and Yargi (Family Secrets) in 2023. The series is produced by the prominent media company Ay Yapim.

Leyla Telenovela Victory Details

The winning program is known in Turkey as Leyla: Hayat... Ask... Adalet. It is an adaptation of the Brazilian telenovela Avenida Brasil. The narrative centers on a young woman who was abandoned at a rubbish dump by her stepmother. She returns years later to seek revenge while navigating complex themes of love and justice.

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Leyla competed against three other nominees for the telenovela category. The other Turkish nominee was Uzak Sehir (Far Away). The competition also included Brazil's Garota do Momento (She's the One) and Spain's Valle Salvaje (Wild Valley), Season 2. Ay Yapim's production ultimately prevailed in this highly contested international field.

Ceremony Highlights and Global Winners

The 54th International Emmy Awards ceremony was hosted by actor Michael Urie in New York. The event presented a total of 16 competitive awards. Organizers received nominations for 64 programs and performances from 22 countries around the world. This global participation underscored the international reach of television entertainment.

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The United Kingdom dominated the awards with nine trophies. Other winning nations included Argentina, Belgium, France, Germany, South Africa, and Turkey. France's Careme won the drama series award. Argentina's Division Palermo, Season 2, took the comedy award. These results highlighted strong performances from European and South American productions.

In the acting categories, Britain's Bobby Schofield won best actor for the series Unforgivable. Belgium's Mona Mina Leon received the best actress award for Holy Sh!t. The documentary category was won by Louis Theroux: The Settlers. Current affairs went to Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War. Sky News' 24 Hours in the Kill Zone won the news award. These diverse winners reflected the breadth of television excellence recognized this year.

Turkish Entertainment Industry Leadership

Producer Kerem Catay and director Hilal Saral were central figures in the Leyla production team. They were photographed at the ceremony, representing the creative force behind the award-winning series. Ay Yapim continues to establish itself as a leader in high-quality television production. Their success at the Emmys reinforces Turkey's position in the global entertainment market.

The victory adds to the growing list of international accolades for Turkish dramas. Previous wins by Kara Sevda and Yargi demonstrated the appeal of Turkish storytelling abroad. Leyla's win confirms the sustained quality and global interest in these productions. The series resonates with international audiences through its dramatic narrative and strong production values.