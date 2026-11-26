Turkish Super Lig teams unite behind Besiktas following a suspended Europa League match in Georgia due to police violence against fans protesting Israeli participation.

Turkish football clubs have united in fierce condemnation after Georgian security forces used pepper spray and surrounded a Besiktas supporter displaying a Palestinian flag, causing the suspension of a UEFA Europa League match against Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Georgia on Thursday. The violent intervention by local police sparked immediate outrage across the Turkish football community, leading to coordinated statements from major clubs criticizing both the security forces and European governing bodies.

Trabzonspor was the first to issue a detailed statement, strongly condemning what it described as a disproportionate and aggressive intervention by Georgian security forces. The club explicitly stated that they do not accept Turkish teams being deprived of the right to host home matches against Israeli clubs on their own soil. Trabzonspor emphasized that standing together against injustices is a fundamental responsibility for all teams in the league.

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The Istanbul-based club also expressed deep solidarity with the injured fans, wishing them a speedy recovery after they were taken to hospitals for treatment following the clashes. Trabzonspor added that they do not consider UEFA double standards on this issue acceptable, highlighting the tension between local fan actions and European sporting regulations.

Fenerbahce released a statement supporting Besiktas, noting that the club stands with the Istanbul side during this difficult time. Fenerbahce highlighted that the use of disproportionate force against fans expressing humanitarian support for Palestine is unacceptable, framing the fan actions as a duty to stand with the oppressed.

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Erzurumspor also released a statement in support of Besiktas, echoing the calls for unity and justice. The club joined others in offering best wishes for the recovery of supporters injured during the police intervention, describing the force used as disproportionate and unjustified.

Galatasaray joined the chorus of condemnation, calling on UEFA to end practices that involve double standards toward Turkish clubs. The club demanded that the European governing body put an end to its practices that deviate from the principle of equality, accusing UEFA of failing to protect Turkish teams and fans in international competitions.

The incident began when Georgian police intervened to remove a fan who displayed a Palestinian flag in the stands during the Europa League fixture. Authorities responded by surrounding the individual and deploying pepper spray, leading to widespread unrest among the Turkish supporter base and forcing the referees to pause the match and leave the pitch.

This episode has heightened tensions between Turkish football authorities and European governing bodies, underscoring the complex intersection of sports, politics, and security in international competitions. The suspension of the match has left the Turkish Super Lig environment tense as clubs await official responses from UEFA regarding the safety of fans and the handling of political protests.

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Fans continue to show support for Besiktas through coordinated statements and public demonstrations, demanding accountability for the use of force. The league structure has not yet announced further disciplinary actions or schedule adjustments for the affected matches, but the collective voice of Turkish clubs signals a significant shift in how they will address such geopolitical issues in the future.