Turkish Airlines Flight Evacuated After Landing Gear Fire at Kathmandu Airport

An emergency evacuation was carried out at Tribhuvan International Airport after a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul experienced a landing gear fire, leading to a temporary runway closure and a safety investigation.

A dramatic scene unfolded at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Monday when a Turkish Airlines aircraft, transporting 277 passengers and 11 crew members, was forced into an emergency evacuation .

The flight, which had originated from Istanbul, encountered a severe technical issue during its final approach and touchdown. As the aircraft made contact with the runway, a spark ignited in the right landing gear, quickly escalating into a visible fire. Witnesses and passengers reported seeing thick grey smoke billowing from the undercarriage of the plane, creating a state of urgency among those on board.

In accordance with strict safety protocols, the crew immediately initiated emergency evacuation procedures, directing all passengers to exit the aircraft via the emergency slides. The sight of hundreds of people descending the slides onto the tarmac highlighted the gravity of the situation, although the swift reaction of the crew and ground staff ensured that the evacuation was completed without any injuries. Following the incident, the operational capacity of Nepal's primary aviation hub was severely compromised.

Since Tribhuvan International Airport relies on a single runway, the presence of the disabled aircraft and the subsequent firefighting efforts necessitated a total closure of the landing strip for nearly two hours. This interruption caused a significant ripple effect, forcing several inbound international flights to be put on hold or diverted while emergency teams cleared the runway.

Yahya Ustun, the senior vice president of communications for Turkish Airlines, addressed the situation on the social media platform X, stating that technical inspections had been launched immediately. According to initial assessments provided by the airline, the smoke and fire were likely the result of a technical malfunction involving a hydraulic pipe. This technical failure likely led to overheating or a leak that ignited upon the friction of landing.

Gyanendra Bhul, a spokesperson for Nepal's civil aviation authority, confirmed that while the rescue phase had ended successfully with all souls safe, a comprehensive investigation into the root cause of the malfunction is now underway. The incident brings renewed attention to the inherent challenges of operating flights in the Himalayan region. Nepal is renowned for having some of the most demanding and remote runways in the world, often flanked by towering, snow-capped peaks and volatile weather patterns.

These geographic factors create a high-pressure environment for pilots, where the margin for error is slim and technical failures can quickly become critical. The aviation sector in Nepal has faced significant scrutiny in recent years, particularly following a series of crashes and the European Union's decision to blacklist all Nepalese airlines due to safety concerns.

In response to these challenges, the Nepalese government had previously announced ambitious plans to modernize its aviation infrastructure, including the installation of advanced radar systems and improved weather monitoring technology to mitigate the risks associated with the region's treacherous terrain. This event is not the first time a Turkish Airlines flight has faced difficulties in Kathmandu. In 2015, another aircraft from the same airline, carrying 224 passengers, skidded off the runway during a similar operation.

While that incident also resulted in no injuries, it caused a much more prolonged disruption, closing the runway for four days and leading to the cancellation of numerous international flights. The recurrence of such incidents underscores the complexities of landing at Tribhuvan International Airport and emphasizes the need for rigorous maintenance and safety checks. As investigators analyze the wreckage of the landing gear and review flight data, the aviation community looks for answers to prevent future occurrences.

For now, the airport has returned to normal operations, but the event serves as a stark reminder of the volatility of air travel in one of the world's most geographically challenging environments





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Turkish Airlines Kathmandu Airport Aviation Safety Emergency Evacuation Nepal

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