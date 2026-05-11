Turkish Airlines Flight Emergency Evacuation at Kathmandu Airport Following Landing Gear Fire

A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul faced a critical emergency landing in Kathmandu, resulting in a fire in the landing gear and the evacuation of 288 people.

The aviation community was put on high alert this Monday when a Turkish Airlines aircraft, arriving from Istanbul, encountered a severe technical failure during its final approach and landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal .

The flight was carrying a total of 288 individuals, comprising 277 passengers and 11 crew members. As the plane touched down on the tarmac, a sudden spark ignited within the right landing gear assembly, leading to a frightening scene as thick grey smoke began billowing from the aircraft. The crew acted with swift precision, immediately initiating emergency evacuation protocols.

Passengers were forced to exit the plane via emergency slides, a process that often creates panic but was managed efficiently in this instance. Fortunately, official reports confirm that no injuries were sustained by any of the passengers or crew members during the chaotic evacuation. The operational impact of the incident was immediate and significant, as Kathmandu's primary airport relies on a single runway for all its international and domestic traffic.

The fire and the subsequent evacuation necessitated the total closure of this runway for nearly two hours, leaving several inbound flights circling in the air or held at their points of origin. Gyanendra Bhul, a spokesperson for the civil aviation authority of Nepal, confirmed that the initial spark in the landing gear was the primary cause of the emergency.

Adding further detail, Yahya Ustun, the senior vice president of communications for Turkish Airlines, utilized the social media platform X to inform the public that technical inspections had been launched. According to the preliminary assessments conducted by the airline's engineering teams, the smoke was likely the result of a technical malfunction within a hydraulic pipe, which potentially leaked fluid onto a hot braking surface, causing the ignition. This incident highlights the perennial challenges associated with aviation in the Himalayan region.

Nepal is globally recognized for possessing some of the most treacherous and remote runways in existence. The airports are often flanked by towering snow-capped peaks and jagged terrain, creating complex wind patterns and visibility issues that challenge even the most experienced pilots. The inherent risks of flying into Kathmandu have long been a point of concern for international aviation bodies.

In fact, a history of crashes and safety lapses led the European Union to implement a blacklist on all Nepalese airlines in previous years. This drastic measure by the EU prompted the Nepalese government to accelerate plans for upgrading their aviation infrastructure, including the installation of state-of-the-art radar systems and advanced weather monitoring equipment to improve the safety of flight paths in the mountainous region. The history of Turkish Airlines in Kathmandu has not been without its hurdles.

In 2015, another aircraft from the same airline, carrying 224 passengers, skidded off the runway at the same airport. While that event also resulted in no casualties, it caused a much more prolonged disruption, shutting down the runway for four days and leading to the cancellation of numerous international flights. The recurrence of technical issues, although different in nature, underscores the importance of rigorous maintenance and the unforgiving nature of the environment at Tribhuvan International Airport.

As the investigation continues, aviation experts are looking closely at the interaction between the aircraft's hydraulic systems and the landing gear to ensure such a malfunction does not happen again. For now, the runway has been reopened, and flights have resumed, but the event serves as a stark reminder of the narrow margin for error in high-altitude aviation





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