Whether you signed up willingly or begrudgingly, eating the right food at the right time is the key to a successful and enjoyable event.

Whether you signed up willingly or begrudgingly, eating the right food at the right time is the key to a successful and enjoyable event. From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027. Come Thanksgiving morning, there are usually two types of people — those sipping mimosas on the couch while watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and those lacing up their running shoes for the If you’re in the latter camp, chances are you’ve already signed up for a run in the Denver area, and you know what to expect — inflatable turkey costumes, post-race beer gardens and at least one family member who convinced everyone else to sign up.

Also read Coronado Turkey Trot Presented by Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary

Whether you’re chasing a personal record or reluctantly participating because your sister-in-law made you, there’s one thing you shouldn’t overlook before heading to the starting line — food Even if you’re planning to walk the course or take it easy, a little preparation can go a long way for your Turkey Trot experience — from start to finish. As a dietitian and runner myself, I’ve put together a simple fueling game plan to help you make it through your Thanksgiving morning trot feeling good, whether you’re chasing the local record or just trying to keep up with your family.

If you ask me, Thanksgiving Eve is basically a holiday of its own. Whether you’re catching up with friends who are back in town, heading to your favorite neighborhood bar, or squeezing in one more night out before hosting the entire family, it’s easy to let the festivities run a little late. While one beer or glass of wine probably won’t make or break your turkey trot, heavy drinking can affect your sleep and hydration status.

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And with an early-morning run looming, both are worth considering, especially if you’re not used to exercising shortly after you wake up. It’s not necessary to carbo-load for a 5K , but that doesn’t mean dinner the night before should consist entirely of holiday cocktails and a handful of appetizers.

Stick with a meal you’re familiar with that includes carbohydrates and some protein. Pasta with chicken or a rice bowl with ground turkey are easy options that can help fuel your body for the next morning without leaving your stomach feeling unsettled. And remember, sipping water throughout the evening will help you stay hydrated for your early-morning run. If you’re thinking about skipping breakfast to save room for the Thanksgiving spread later in the day, think again.

Running on an empty stomach isn’t going to be much fun, especially when you’ve got a few miles and a lot of time to cover before the turkey, stuffing, mac and cheese and pumpkin pie are ready to be served. Depending on how early your turkey trot starts, you may not have much time between rolling out of bed and heading to the starting line.

In a perfect world, it’s best to give yourself an hour or two to eat and digest breakfast before you step up to the starting line. But if you’re short on time, a smaller, easily digestible carbohydrate-rich snack can still give you energy. Before the run, focus on keeping portions of higher-fiber and higher-fat foods relatively small, especially if you have a sensitive stomach. These foods can take longer to digest and may cause some unwanted stomach issues mid-race.

Instead, focus on simple carbohydrates to help ensure that you’re not spending the entirety of your trot in a Porta Potty. Toast or a waffle with a little peanut butterWhatever you choose, stick with something that you’ve eaten before and that you know you tolerate well. Breakfast before a Turkey Trot is not the time to experiment with a new recipe. Don’t forget to hydrate, either.

Start your morning with some water and sip as needed before the race. One more thing to keep in mind if you’re visiting Denver for the holiday is that the high altitude and dry climate make staying hydratedthe actual race. For most recreational runners and walkers completing this distance, additional fuel isn’t necessary, especially if you’ve eaten something for breakfast beforehand.

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Hydration is a bit more individual, and if you get thirsty during the trot, take advantage of water stations along the course if they’re available. And if you know you’ll want water along the way, check the race details beforehand so you know if you can expect hydration stations or if you should plan to bring a water bottle. OK, now it’s time to stop eating before the big meal, right? Wrong.

Hopefully your local Turkey Trot has some version of a finish-line celebration, complete with snacks, drinks and maybe even a beer garden. Before you head home to start cooking, take advantage of the post-race snacks that are provided if you’re hungry. A banana or a bagel can help you refuel after the race. Once you’re home, don’t feel like you need to hold off on eating until your Thanksgiving meal.

If you’re hungry, eat! Pairing carbohydrates with some protein can make for a satisfying post-run option. Some of my favorites include: Throughout the rest of the day, until you sit down for your Thanksgiving meal, make sure that you continue hydrating and eating when you feel hungry.

Trying to restrict yourself so you can save room for the big meal can backfire, leaving you so hungry by dinnertime that you end up eating quickly and feeling uncomfortably full before you even get a chance to go back for seconds or enjoy a slice of pie. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce.

Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. is a Denver-based freelance writer and registered dietitian who covers food, nutrition, health and lifestyle. A runner, hiker and enthusiastic eater, she loves a good story about food, the people behind it and the culture that brings it all together.