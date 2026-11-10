Turkey Says Cyprus Crossing Points Depend on Greek Cypriot Stance

Turkey says further Cyprus cooperation, including new crossing points, hinges on the Greek Cypriot Administration changing its stance.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Tuesday that further progress on cooperation in Cyprus, including the opening of new crossing points, depends on the Greek Cypriot Administration abandoning what he called an 'uncompromising stance'. His remarks followed a trilateral meeting held on Monday, November 9, on the island. The meeting brought together Tufan Erhurman, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus ( TRNC), the Greek Cypriot leader and the personal envoy of the UN secretary-general.

Keceli made the statement on X, where he said Türkiye welcomed the meeting. He said the discussions addressed areas of cooperation aimed at building trust between the two sides, an issue the Turkish side has placed particular emphasis on.

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Trilateral Meeting Focused on Cyprus Confidence Building

The trilateral meeting on Cyprus produced discussion of confidence-building measures, which Keceli described as the main purpose of the session. Türkiye has welcomed the progress made in these efforts between the two sides, while urging the Greek Cypriot Administration to change its position.

Keceli said the discussions were part of a cooperation process launched in line with a proposal by the UN secretary-general. He framed the talks as a continuation of that initiative rather than a separate track, which places the UN envoy's role at the center of the current effort.

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Keceli also noted that limited progress had been made on opening new crossing points. He said this issue has been on the agenda for the past year and a half, indicating that the question has remained unresolved for a considerable period despite repeated discussion.

Turkish Position on Greek Cypriot Stance

Turkey's position is that the Greek Cypriot Administration must change its stance before further movement on crossing points can occur. Keceli stated that progress on areas of cooperation, including crossing points, at the trilateral meeting planned between the two leaders and the UN secretary-general in the coming period will be possible only if the Greek Cypriot side changes its uncompromising stance.

The statement places the responsibility for the next phase of talks on the Greek Cypriot side, while presenting the Turkish side as the party that has consistently prioritized trust-building. Keceli's comments did not describe the specific demands behind the Greek Cypriot position, and the source does not provide a response from the Greek Cypriot Administration.

Next Steps for Cyprus Talks and Crossing Points

The immediate next step identified in the statement is a further trilateral meeting between the two leaders and the UN secretary-general in the coming period. Keceli said that any advance on crossing points and other areas of cooperation would be tied to that meeting and to a shift in the Greek Cypriot stance.

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For residents and travelers on the island, new crossing points would be a concrete outcome of the cooperation process, but the Turkish foreign ministry official made clear that no opening has been agreed. The timing of the next meeting was described only as the coming period, and no specific date was given in the source.