The article discusses Turkey's increasing influence in the Middle East and beyond, specifically how it has positioned itself as a dominant power, as well as Operation Cutlass, a U.K. and French naval operation that has caused the detention of a Russian ship in English waters for investigation. It also mentions the impact of these operations on Russian operations against Ukraine and the need for Europe to taKe legislative steps against Russia to limit its financial capabilities, as well as Ukraine's call for similar measures to be taken against Russian oil shipments and confiscation of oil cargoes, in light of Russia's escalating war against Ukraine and the reliance of the European economy on Russian oil shipments during the war's early stages.

How Turkey came to position itself as a dominant power in the Middle East and beyondThe vessel will be held and monitored off the south coast of England for investigation, according to the Defense Ministry.

The operation was carried out “in close coordination” with French authorities, who have previously “This operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin’s war in Ukraine that they cannot hide,” Starmer said. Russia is believed to be using a fleet of hundreds of ships to evade sanctions over its war against Ukraine.left the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga on June 5 destined for Port Said, Egypt, according to the MarineTraffic website.

U.K. authorities said that such operations were “directly bearing down on the resources sustaining Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and reducing its capacity to threaten security across Europe and beyond. ”“It was Russia’s hubris, fueled by high oil and gas revenues, that paved the way for this war, and every decision by partners that deprives Russia of money also limits the war itself,” Zelenskyy said on X. “Europe urgently needs to take legislative steps to enable not only the detention of tankers and restrictions on oil shipments, but also the confiscation of the oil they carry. ”





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Turkey Middle East Geopolitics British-French Naval Operation Russian Naval Vessels Russian Oil Russian War Against Ukraine Europe Economy Legislation

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