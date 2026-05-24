Turkey's Main Opposition Party Leader Ozel Urges Calm After CHP Headquarters Raid

Troops stormed the offices of Turkey 's main opposition Republican People's Party , or CHP , on Sunday, firing tear gas and rubber bullets at a crowd of party supporters and officials gathered outside the gates.

It was a violent end to a standoff that had been going on for several hours between members of the Republican Peoples’ Party, or CHP, and its new court-appointed leadership. Footage taken by local media in the courtyard and inside the building show huge clouds of tear gas with riot police storming through the premises, before journalists were removed by the police. Correspondents who had been in the building during the raid reported that doors and furniture were destroyed





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Turkey Republican People's Party Ozgur Ozel CHP Istanbul President Erdogan Justice And Development Party

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