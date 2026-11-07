Turkish Tech Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir Warns AI Needs Human Accountability At TRT Forum

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir calls for human oversight of AI systems, outlining Turkey's ambitious 2026-2030 action plan to lead in global artificial intelligence development and infrastructure.

Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir issued a stark warning at the TRT World Forum on Saturday, declaring that artificial intelligence systems cannot operate without clear lines of accountability. Speaking during a panel titled Navigating Responsibility in the Age of AI, Kacir asserted that technological advancement must remain firmly centered on human responsibility to guarantee transparency and public safety. He emphasized a critical distinction in governance, stating that while governments and industries can delegate authority to automated systems, they can never delegate the ultimate moral and legal responsibility.

The minister highlighted significant vulnerabilities currently plaguing the global artificial intelligence landscape. These include pervasive algorithmic discrimination, escalating cybersecurity threats, the proliferation of deceptive deepfakes, and the extreme concentration of computing resources. Kacir revealed that more than ninety percent of the world's notable frontier AI models released in 2025 were developed by private industry sectors rather than public institutions. This industry dominance raises profound concerns regarding oversight and the potential for unchecked technological power.

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Further underscoring the concentration of power, Kacir noted that just five major technology companies control an estimated seventy percent of the global artificial intelligence computing power. This disparity creates a fragile ecosystem where transparency and safety standards are difficult to enforce uniformly across different jurisdictions. He argued that such a centralized structure poses significant risks to democratic values and requires immediate, coordinated regulatory intervention to prevent misuse or accidental harm to vulnerable populations.

To address these challenges, Kacir outlined Turkey's strategic 2026-2030 Artificial Intelligence Action Plan, designed to position the nation among the leading global powers in artificial intelligence technologies. The comprehensive roadmap sets aggressive targets for human capital development, including AI literacy training for five million citizens nationwide. The initiative also aims to cultivate ten thousand advanced AI experts and one hundred thousand AI professionals to strengthen the domestic workforce and ensure a skilled talent pool for future innovations.

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In a move to foster technological independence and innovation, Kacir announced that the Turkish large language model, known as BILGE, would soon be made available to developers in its first version. The strategy includes opening at least two thousand public datasets to researchers and entrepreneurs to spur creativity and improve model accuracy. These efforts are supported by robust infrastructure goals, with Turkey aiming to expand its data center capacity to at least one gigawatt by the year 2030 to meet growing computational demands.

Attracting capital is a central pillar of the national strategy, with Turkey targeting at least ten billion dollars in private-sector-led investments. This funding will be directed toward data centers, cloud computing capabilities, and broader artificial intelligence infrastructure projects. To manage the risks associated with such rapid growth and investment, Kacir announced plans to establish regulatory sandboxes in priority sectors, allowing for controlled testing and innovation without compromising public safety or ethical standards.

Kacir also proposed the creation of an AI Ethics Board tasked with addressing complex issues of privacy, discrimination, and children's safety. He emphasized that artificial intelligence applications with significant consequences for individuals require stronger safeguards and meaningful human oversight. This risk-based regulatory approach ensures that automation serves human interests rather than replacing human judgment in critical decision-making processes.

Emphasizing the necessity of global cooperation, Kacir stated that Turkey is committed to contributing to international artificial intelligence governance through major platforms. These include the G20, the OECD, UNESCO, the United Nations, and the Organisation of Turkic States. Turkey aims to ensure responsible development worldwide by collaborating with other nations to establish common standards and frameworks that protect citizens while fostering technological progress.

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The minister's speech at the TRT World Forum underscored the urgent need for a balanced approach to artificial intelligence. By combining aggressive domestic investment goals with strong ethical guidelines and international diplomatic engagement, Turkey seeks to navigate the complexities of the AI age. The focus remains on ensuring that technology enhances human capabilities rather than diminishing accountability or privacy in the process.

As the world grapples with the rapid integration of AI into daily life, Turkey's detailed action plan offers a structured framework for sustainable development. The combination of educational initiatives, infrastructure expansion, and ethical safeguards aims to create a resilient digital ecosystem. This holistic strategy reflects a growing global consensus that technological innovation must be matched by rigorous governance and human-centric values.