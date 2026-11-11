Turkey's First Lady Launches Global Zero Waste Alliance at COP31

Emine Erdogan announced the Global Zero Waste Alliance in Antalya, urging international cooperation to turn zero‑waste commitments into tangible projects and practices.

On 20 November, Emine Erdogan, the first lady of Turkey, introduced the Global Zero Waste Alliance during a high‑level meeting of leaders' spouses held on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya. The initiative aims to unite countries in sharing best practices, developing joint projects and promoting circular‑economy solutions, according to the Turkish official.

Meeting Sets the Stage for Global Zero‑Waste Action

The forum, hosted by Erdogan in Antalya, coincided with the United Nations climate summit. She emphasised that the COP31 sessions were an "Action COP", where success should be measured not only by pledges but also by real changes in people's lives, cities and production systems. The launch of a global alliance, she said, would provide a platform for nations to exchange successful practices and expand local solutions worldwide.

Also read Eisenkot and Lieberman Pursue Ultra-Orthodox Coalition Before Arab Alliance

Türkiye's Road to a 37 Percent Waste Recovery Rate

During her speech, Erdogan highlighted Turkey's Zero Waste Movement, which began nine years ago. She noted that the country's waste recovery rate climbed from 13 percent to more than 37 percent during that period, and that environmental responsibility now permeates households, schools, municipalities, public institutions and factories. "Waste begins with decisions rather than at the rubbish bin," she remarked, arguing that prevention should be central to any waste strategy.

International Cooperation on Technology and Accountability

Erdogan called for the establishment of common international standards so that major companies disclose their resource consumption and subject their environmental impacts to independent assessment. She warned that technological progress, including artificial intelligence, should not be separated from its environmental costs. The first lady also urged the global community to set tighter scrutiny on production and consumption patterns across industries such as tobacco, textiles and digital technology.

Advertisement

Addressing Conflict‑Related Environmental Damage

Highlighting the environmental toll of armed conflicts, Erdogan cited United Nations Environment Programme estimates that Gaza's war‑related rubble amounts to 61 million tonnes, with 97 percent of its orchards and olive groves destroyed and most freshwater resources contaminated. She pointed out that military spending has reached a record $2.9 trillion and urged the world to reconsider the allocation of such resources toward humanitarian and environmental challenges.

What Comes Next for the Global Zero‑Waste Alliance

The Global Zero Waste Alliance will operate as a platform for member countries to identify shared challenges, co‑design projects, and monitor progress against measurable outcomes. Erdogan's statement on the joining of spouses from leaders around the world underscores her conviction that moving beyond rhetoric to tangible action is the only path to a sustainable future. The alliance will begin drawing up its first set of joint projects in the coming months, with a focus on knowledge exchange, technology deployment and policy alignment, according to the Turkish first lady.