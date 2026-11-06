Turkey's Feridun Sinirlioglu Pledges Diplomatic Mediation for UN Secretary General Role

Feridun Sinirlioglu outlines his vision for the UN Secretary General position, emphasizing conflict prevention, multilateral reform, and diplomatic mediation amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

Turkish diplomat Feridun Sinirlioglu has formally presented his candidacy for the position of United Nations Secretary General, emphasizing his commitment to active diplomatic mediation during a critical period of global instability. Speaking at an interactive dialogue in New York, the current secretary general of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe outlined a platform centered on preserving the UN Charter while addressing modern geopolitical fractures. He declared his intent to dedicate his full energy to ensuring the organization remains faithful to its founders' vision.

Diplomatic Mediation and Core Priorities

Feridun Sinirlioglu explicitly stated that the United Nations requires a secretary general who functions as an active and experienced diplomatic mediator rather than merely an administrator. He identified five primary priorities for his potential tenure, which include preventing and resolving conflicts, restoring confidence in multilateralism, and preparing for emerging global challenges. He also pledged to accelerate sustainable development and climate action while rigorously protecting human rights across member states.

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He emphasized that his approach would be guided by strict fidelity to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, ensuring independence, impartiality, transparency, and accountability. Sinirlioglu argued for strong partnerships with regional organizations and a firm commitment to inclusion, ensuring that traditionally underrepresented voices help shape global solutions. He believes this inclusive framework is essential for addressing the high geopolitical tensions the world currently faces.

Geopolitical Tensions and Systemic Reform

Feridun Sinirlioglu described the current international climate as living through high geopolitical tensions, noting they are the highest in decades. He asserted that the international system is currently unable to address or even agree on the threats to peace and security. Furthermore, he highlighted that economic inequalities are growing within and between countries, causing global solidarity to fray at the edges.

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He sought the office of the secretary general not because he views the UN as perfect, but because he firmly believes it is indispensable for maintaining order. Sinirlioglu warned that once rules cease to matter to some actors, they will not matter to anyone, creating a problem for everyone. He urged for reforms to make the UN more agile, transparent, digitally capable, financially responsible, and accountable to the public.

Addressing financial transparency, Feridun Sinirlioglu noted that taxpayers around the world need to see where their money goes, what projects it finances, and what impact it creates. He stressed that financial responsibility is a key component of rebuilding trust in the organization. This call for accountability is part of his broader strategy to adapt the UN to the realities of the twenty-first century.

Regional Conflicts and Humanitarian Focus

When questioned by a representative from the Arab Group, Feridun Sinirlioglu addressed the rights of the Palestinian people, stating he would place this historic responsibility at the forefront of his political engagement if selected. He argued that a just resolution of the Palestinian question is central not only to the Arab world but also to the stability of the global order.

He pledged to work toward a comprehensive political settlement based on a two-state solution for the region. Additionally, he insisted that the immediate humanitarian situation, particularly in Gaza, must remain a central priority for the organization. This focus on humanitarian crises underscores his belief that the UN must be proactive in protecting human dignity.

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On the issue of maritime security, Feridun Sinirlioglu addressed the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, declaring that attacks against commercial vessels and threats to civilian seafarers are unacceptable regardless of their source or motivation. He stated that unjustified restrictions on navigation violate international norms. He believes the secretary general should be the first one to arrive on the spot and act as a trusted, honest broker in these volatile waters.

Global Vision and Future Outlook

Feridun Sinirlioglu concluded his presentation by affirming that he believes he is the right person to lead the United Nations at a time of great geopolitical challenges. He promised to help build a more prosperous and just world for all if chosen to lead the organization. His candidacy represents Turkey's nomination for the top diplomatic post in the world.

He reiterated that his goal is to prevent conflict, advance sustainable development, and protect human dignity on a global scale. By combining his experience at the OSCE with a clear vision for UN reform, he aims to bridge the gap between traditional diplomacy and modern administrative needs. The international community is now watching to see if his vision can unify member states behind a common agenda.