High-speed driving nearly tripled on Thanksgiving morning, with Allstate reporting more speeding, longer trips, and a post-holiday roadside spike.

Thanksgiving travelers are driving farther and faster than ever, according to a new Allstate report based on data gathered from the 2025 holiday period. The share of trips of 100 miles or more doubled on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day, compared with typical travel periods, and on Thanksgiving morning, driving at 80 miles per hour or faster nearly tripled.

Allstate analyzed data from more than 44 million trips, along with roadside service events. Based on that data, it concluded that high-speed driving rose nearly 200 percent between 6 and 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and remained more than 100 percent above normal through lunchtime. Making matters worse, the report found that risky driving behaviors also overlapped during the holiday.

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For example, about one in five Thanksgiving Day trips involved speeding and using the phone at the same time, according to Allstate. Never a good combination. The pattern continued into Black Friday, with shoppers rushing to the stores. From 6 to 9 a.m., high-speed driving was more than 80 percent above normal, even though there were about half as many trips as on a typical Friday morning on average.

The largest increases in high-speed driving on Thanksgiving Day were reported in South Carolina, up 151 percent; New York, up 149 percent; Texas, up 139 percent; North Carolina, up 129 percent; and Florida, up 123 percent. But the incidents don’t stop after the holidays are over. Roadside calls rose after Turkey Day. The Monday after Thanksgiving was Allstate’s roadside service’s second-busiest day of 2025, with incidents spiking 52 percent above the daily average.

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Although jump-starts are common, the insurance company claims about 60 percent of incidents involve towing. What does this all mean for you? Well, first of all, it always makes sense to slow your roll: the family will still be there, and the football game is also on the radio. Allstate recommends that drivers leave home with plenty of time to avoid speeding and being late.

Checking your battery and tires before you head out on any road trip is also never a bad idea, Thanksgiving or otherwise. Because the last thing you want is to be waiting on a tow truck while the turkey is getting cold.in January 2015 and is an avid automotive enthusiast who enjoys playing golf, surfing, and running in his free time.