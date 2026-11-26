Turkey rejects the EU Parliament's resolution on its 2019 maritime deal with Libya, citing lack of authority and bias. Ankara urges dialogue for Eastern Mediterranean stability.

Türkiye has firmly rejected a resolution passed by the European Parliament regarding its 2019 maritime jurisdiction agreement with Libya, labeling the decision as politically biased and grounded in unfounded allegations. The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday condemning the vote, asserting that Ankara holds no obligation to heed European directives on the matter. This diplomatic clash highlights the deepening rift between Ankara and Brussels over the delimitation of maritime zones in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Rejecting EU Authority on Boundaries

According to the Foreign Ministry, the European Union possesses no legal authority to delimit maritime jurisdiction areas within the region. The ministry emphasized that this stance is supported by a prior ruling from the EU Court of Justice, which established that such decisions fall outside the European institution's jurisdiction. Turkish officials stated that attempts by the European Parliament to adopt resolutions on political grounds, disregarding international law under the pretext of solidarity among member states, are futile. The statement reinforced Ankara's position that maritime boundaries must be determined through bilateral agreements rather than external political pressure.

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Bias in European Parliament Vote

The European Parliament adopted the controversial resolution during its plenary session on November 26, focusing specifically on the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas signed between Türkiye and Libya in 2019. The Turkish government described this legislative action as biased, arguing that it ignores established international norms and the sovereignty of both nations involved in the deal. Ankara views the resolution not as a legal necessity, but as a political maneuver aimed at undermining Türkiye's strategic interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. The ministry highlighted that such actions fail to respect the legal frameworks that govern maritime rights and responsibilities.

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Call for Dialogue and Stability

In its rebuttal, the Turkish Foreign Ministry urged European officials to prioritize dialogue, good neighbourly relations, and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean. The statement argued that establishing peace and stability in the region would be possible only through approaches that prioritize mutual respect and constructive engagement. Ankara believes that political posturing and unilateral resolutions do not contribute to regional security or economic cooperation. Instead, the ministry called for a return to diplomatic channels where both sides can address their concerns through negotiation rather than confrontation.

Implications for Regional Cooperation

This diplomatic dispute underscores the challenges facing multilateral cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean, a region of significant energy and strategic importance. By rejecting the European Parliament's resolution, Türkiye signals its determination to pursue independent foreign policy decisions regarding its maritime rights. The incident may further strain relations between Turkey and EU member states, particularly those with competing interests in the area. Moving forward, the focus remains on whether diplomatic efforts can bridge the gap between Ankara's sovereignty claims and European political concerns.