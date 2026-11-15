Turkey Reaffirms Support for Sovereign Palestinian State on Independence Anniversary

Turkey marks the 38th anniversary of Palestine's independence by reiterating its commitment to a sovereign Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs marked the 38th anniversary of Palestine's declaration of independence on Sunday by reaffirming its steadfast support for a sovereign Palestinian state.

In an official statement released via the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry congratulated the Palestinian people on this significant historical milestone and reiterated its backing for their fundamental rights.

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Türkiye explicitly reiterated its commitment to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders. The statement emphasized that East Jerusalem must serve as the capital of this future state, aligning with long-standing diplomatic positions held by Ankara.

The ministry expressed its solidarity with the Palestinian population, stating that it will continue to stand against all forms of injustice and oppression faced by the people. This declaration serves as a formal reminder of Turkey's consistent foreign policy stance regarding the Middle East region.

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Underpinning this anniversary message is the declaration that the establishment of a territorially contiguous Palestinian state remains an unwavering objective of Turkish foreign policy. The ministry stressed that sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable components of any future political settlement.

By specifying the 1967 borders as the foundation for statehood, Turkey maintains a specific legal and geographic framework for peace negotiations. This approach seeks to ensure that the future state would have clear, internationally recognized boundaries extending from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

The emphasis on East Jerusalem as the capital reflects a broader international consensus on the status of the city. Ankara views the designation of East Jerusalem as essential for preserving the cultural and religious rights of the Palestinian population.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry highlighted its role as an advocate for Palestinian rights on the global stage. The statement framed the current situation as one requiring continued international vigilance against what it described as systemic oppression.

This position aligns Turkey with many other nations that call for a two-state solution as the only viable path to long-term stability in the region. The ministry's words underscore a rejection of unilateral actions that alter facts on the ground.

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By using the platform NSosyal, the ministry aimed to reach a broad domestic and international audience. The choice of platform suggests an effort to engage directly with digital-native communities in Turkey and beyond.

Reiterating these positions on the 38th anniversary reinforces Turkey's active diplomatic engagement in Middle Eastern affairs. Ankara intends to keep the issue of Palestinian statehood at the forefront of international discussions.

The specific reference to territorial contiguity addresses concerns about fragmentation. A contiguous state implies uninterrupted land access, which is critical for economic viability and national cohesion.

As the region faces ongoing tensions, Turkey's consistent messaging serves to pressure other actors to adhere to established international frameworks. The ministry's statement acts as a diplomatic tool to maintain momentum for peace efforts.