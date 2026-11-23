Turkish UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz unveils plans for a new maritime safety mechanism to secure Black Sea shipping routes and global food supplies following the original grain deal.

Ankara is spearheading the development of a new maritime safety mechanism designed to guarantee the secure navigation of commercial vessels within the Black Sea. The initiative aims to protect critical supply chains and ensure the uninterrupted flow of food and agricultural products to nations heavily reliant on regional exports. This strategic push comes as global food security remains under pressure from ongoing geopolitical conflicts and logistical disruptions.

Ahmet Yildiz, Turkey's permanent representative to the United Nations, outlined these plans during a briefing for the UN Security Council on Monday. Speaking directly to members of the Council, Yildiz emphasized that the proposed framework is not merely about naval security but is fundamentally linked to humanitarian aid and economic stability. He stated that building on the legacy of previous agreements, the mechanism would serve the collective interests of all stakeholders, with a special focus on vulnerable populations dependent on these specific supply corridors.

Also read Russian warship sinks off Libya as suspected Ukrainian strikes take war beyond Black Sea

Building on the Grain Initiative Legacy

The foundation for this new security framework rests on the experience gained from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. That landmark agreement was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022, by Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey, with the United Nations acting as the primary facilitator. The original pact established a protected humanitarian maritime corridor originating from designated Ukrainian ports, successfully restoring vital exports of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers that had been severely disrupted by the war. This earlier success demonstrated that coordinated diplomatic and logistical efforts could yield tangible results even in the midst of active conflict.

Turkey's Diplomatic Mediation Strategy

Turkey intends to leverage its unique geopolitical position to facilitate this new security arrangement. As the nation with the longest coastline along the Black Sea, Ankara holds significant leverage in regional diplomatic negotiations. Yildiz highlighted Turkey's history of early intervention to prevent regional escalation, specifically citing the invocation of Article 19 of the Montreux Convention. This provision empowers Turkey to close the Turkish Straits to belligerent warships during times of armed conflict, a move Ankara has implemented faithfully and impartially to date. The country aims to replicate this level of disciplined mediation in its ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve enduring stability across the waterway.

Advertisement

Regional Cooperation and Mine Clearance

Beyond high-level diplomacy, the new mechanism draws on practical, on-the-ground cooperation with neighboring littoral states. Yildiz pointed to the Mine Countermeasures Black Sea Task Group as a prime example of successful regional collaboration. This joint demining initiative was established in partnership with Romania and Bulgaria to clear dangerous debris and ensure safe passage for civilian and commercial vessels. By showcasing these concrete security measures, Turkey argues that multilateral cooperation delivers immediate and measurable benefits for all nations bordering the sea, providing a template for the broader safety mechanisms being proposed.

Path Forward for Ukraine and Global Markets

The announcement reaffirms Turkey's steadfast support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Yildiz stated clearly that a negotiated settlement to the conflict represents the only viable path forward for lasting peace in the region. As international attention remains fixed on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure and maritime supply corridors, the proposed mechanism seeks to decouple food security from military strategy. By insulating agricultural exports from the volatility of war, the initiative aims to stabilize global markets and protect the most food-insecure nations from the spillover effects of the ongoing war.