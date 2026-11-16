Turkey Praises SDF Dissolution as Syria Stabilizes Under Al-Sharaa

Türkiye's UN Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz welcomes the SDF dissolution as a key step for Syria's unity, urging genuine security integration and criticizing Israeli incursions in a recent Security Council session.

Türkiye has formally endorsed the dissolution of the Syria n Democratic Forces as a critical milestone for national unity, while simultaneously issuing stern warnings regarding the pace of on-the-ground implementation. Turkish United Nations Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz characterized the disbanding of the armed group as a vital advancement for preserving Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Despite this diplomatic validation, Yildiz cautioned that tangible progress remains insufficient and that deep-seated regional challenges have not been resolved as quickly as anticipated.

Diplomatic Endorsement of SDF Dissolution

Ahmet Yildiz articulated these positions during a high-level United Nations Security Council session on Syria held on Monday. The ambassador emphasized that the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces represents a necessary structural change for the country's future stability. However, he noted that the expected rapid resolution of long-standing political and security problems has not materialized in the immediate aftermath of the announcement. Yildiz stated that while the move is positive, the current reality on the ground falls short of international expectations for swift stabilization.

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The structural change follows a significant announcement made on August 25, when Mazloum Abdi, who served as the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, declared the group's dissolution. Abdi confirmed the full integration of the group's personnel and assets into established Syrian state institutions. This transition marks a pivotal shift in the balance of power within the country, aiming to consolidate state authority and reduce the influence of non-state armed factions.

Security Integration and Regional Threats

Yildiz stressed that the integration of former Syrian Democratic Forces members must be genuine and substantive rather than merely superficial. He argued that changes restricted only to names and uniforms are inadequate for achieving lasting peace and security. The Turkish ambassador insisted that any grievances held by groups on either side of the divide must be managed through official channels to prevent renewed conflict. Both parties were urged to maintain high vigilance against spoilers who might seek to undermine the fragile new order.

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Security concerns extend beyond internal factions, with Yildiz highlighting the persistent threat posed by Daesh, which continues to adapt its strategies to the evolving security landscape. He asserted that Syria requires strong, professional security institutions capable of confronting these evolving threats effectively. To address broader humanitarian and safety issues, the ambassador pointed to the growing menace of drug trafficking and the widespread presence of landmines and explosive remnants of war. These hazards necessitate sustained international attention and coordinated intervention to ensure civilian safety.

Turkey has signaled its readiness to support Syria's stabilization efforts through targeted cooperation with specialized United Nations bodies. This includes collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime to combat illicit trafficking networks. Additionally, Turkey intends to work with the United Nations Mine Action Service to facilitate the removal of dangerous explosives from populated areas. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to help Syria rebuild its infrastructure and secure its borders.

Political Context and Israeli Incursions

The political backdrop for these developments includes the consolidation of power by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has moved to unify the nation since the ouster of the Bashar al Assad regime in December 2024. In January, al-Sharaa issued a decree guaranteeing the rights and specific cultural particularities of the Kurdish population. He actively urged Kurds to participate in building the new homeland and preserving its safety, framing integration as a mutual benefit for national unity.

Yildiz directed sharp criticism toward Israel for what he described as repeated violations of Syrian sovereignty. He condemned escalating military incursions and expansionist actions in southern Syria as unacceptable acts of destabilization. The ambassador argued that Israel cannot secure its own safety by destabilizing neighbors and maintaining constant pressure on them. Such actions, he claimed, create security vacuums that terrorist organizations like Daesh exploit to regroup and operate.

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Calling for a constructive shift in Israeli policy, Yildiz expressed hope that the new Israeli government would recognize the dangers of its current approach. Syria's own United Nations envoy, Ibrahim Olabi, echoed these sentiments by denouncing ongoing Israeli attacks and their baseless pretexts. Olabi stated that Syrians and the global community have grown weary of the political games and ambitions driving Israeli actions. He demanded an immediate return to international law and legitimacy to allow the region to breathe a sigh of relief.

Olabi further emphasized that it is high time to end Israel's illusions and restore stability to the area. He articulated a vision for the region to enjoy long-awaited security and prosperity without the interference of external powers. Syria is reviving its historical identity as a conduit between the East and West, aiming to rebuild its reputation as a stable and interconnected nation. The success of this transition depends heavily on genuine integration, robust security measures, and sustained international support to address both internal and external threats.