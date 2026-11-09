Türkiye Launches Massive Afforestation Drive at COP31 with 1.8 Million Olive Saplings and Global Leaders

President Erdogan, Antonio Guterres, and Anthony Albanese plant olive saplings at COP31 in Turkey on November 11 to mark National Afforestation Day and promote peace forests.

Türkiye initiated its largest national environmental campaign during the 31st Conference of the Parties ( COP31) climate summit, marked by the planting of olive saplings on November 11. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the high-profile ceremony at the COP31 venue in Türkiye. This joint action serves as the official launch of National Afforestation Day, signaling a unified global commitment to ecological restoration and peace.

The event featured a symbolic planting of olive trees, chosen for their enduring representation of harmony and sustainability. Senior forestry officials confirmed that this ceremony highlights the critical intersection of climate diplomacy and immediate environmental action. The presence of three major global figures underscores the strategic importance Ankara places on leveraging international platforms for domestic ecological goals.

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This year's nationwide celebrations operate under the slogan Breath for the Future, Peace for the World, reflecting a dual focus on combating climate change and fostering international unity. The initiative is far more than a symbolic gesture tied to a specific date; it represents a cornerstone of Türkiye's broader national strategy for ecological preservation. The involvement of high-ranking leaders at COP31 reinforces the government's intent to make environmental stewardship a permanent feature of national policy.

Official data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry details the massive scale of the upcoming operations. A total of 1,855,735 saplings are scheduled to be planted across 2,301 hectares of land at 756 distinct locations throughout the country. Approximately 301,000 citizens are expected to participate directly in these afforestation activities, demonstrating a massive coordinated effort involving both state institutions and the general public.

Beyond the main ceremonial events, the government is establishing new peace forests across all 81 provinces of Türkiye. These regional projects mark the first concrete step toward creating comprehensive carbon sink forests that can actively mitigate atmospheric carbon. The initiative aims to decentralize environmental action, ensuring that ecological preservation becomes a local priority in every community rather than a centralized directive.

Citizens can actively engage in the planting activities by visiting designated locations, with specific sites announced on the Gelecege Nefes website. For individuals unable to attend events in person due to distance or other constraints, the government has introduced a digital participation model. People can adopt a sapling free of charge through the official portal, allowing them to designate a specific tree for planting in their name without physical presence.

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The adoption program offers significant flexibility, permitting users to make sapling donations for others or contribute to general planting efforts. This approach ensures broader public engagement regardless of geographic location or physical mobility. The goal is to cultivate a sense of shared national responsibility for green spaces, enabling remote participants to contribute meaningfully to the nation's environmental targets.

Senior forestry officials emphasize that the long-term success of the initiative depends heavily on more than just the initial number of saplings planted. The survival rate of the trees is equally critical to achieving the desired ecological impact and carbon reduction goals. Development is monitored through regular field inspections to ensure health and growth, with maintenance and replacement planting carried out where necessary.

Ecological suitability and biodiversity are key considerations in all afforestation projects to ensure planted areas support local ecosystems. The government is ensuring that new forests do not harm existing wildlife habitats but rather enhance them. Officials urge citizens to take personal responsibility for preventing forest fires, which pose the greatest threat to the survival of these new investments in nature.

Karacabey, a senior forestry official, stressed that protecting these forests is closely linked to individual behavior and public vigilance. He stated that everything starts with us, noting that citizens can either plant a sapling with their own hands or unfortunately turn it into ashes with a fire. The message is clear that individual actions have a significant impact on forest preservation and that public awareness is essential.

This comprehensive approach aims to create a sustainable future where environmental protection is a shared national priority. The events at COP31 serve as a catalyst for this ongoing commitment, bridging the gap between international climate diplomacy and grassroots local action. The initiative seeks to maximize the reach of its environmental goals through both physical and digital engagement.

National Afforestation Day was originally declared by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2019, establishing a long-term historical foundation for these efforts. Since its inception, the initiative has led to the planting of hundreds of millions of saplings across the country. This extensive history has significantly altered the nation's forestry landscape and enhanced its carbon sink capabilities.

The current efforts build upon this extensive historical foundation, leveraging past successes to tackle contemporary climate challenges. By combining high-level diplomatic symbolism with massive domestic mobilization, Türkiye aims to set a benchmark for environmental leadership. The integration of peace symbolism with ecological action creates a powerful narrative of stability and renewal.

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Forestry officials maintain that the integrity of these new forests requires constant care and active public participation. The government continues to refine its monitoring techniques to ensure that the survival rates meet projected targets. This data-driven approach ensures that the massive investment in saplings translates into tangible environmental benefits for future generations.

The emphasis on individual responsibility extends to everyday behaviors that could lead to accidental fires. Citizens are encouraged to avoid risky behaviors in forested areas and to report any signs of distress in young plantations. This community-based monitoring system complements official inspections and creates a robust network of forest guardians.

The digital adoption platform has been designed to be user-friendly, ensuring that technical barriers do not hinder participation. By simplifying the process of adopting or donating saplings, the government aims to lower the threshold for public involvement. This accessibility is crucial for maintaining high levels of engagement across diverse demographic groups.

The planting of olive trees at COP31 serves as a powerful visual statement of Türkiye's commitment to peace and sustainability. The olive branch has long been a universal symbol of harmony, aligning perfectly with the event's overarching theme. This choice of tree reinforces the message that environmental health and social stability are inextricably linked.

As the saplings take root across the 81 provinces, they will begin their long journey to becoming mature carbon sinks. The immediate impact of the ceremony was to galvanize public support and media attention for the broader national campaign. The global stage of COP31 provided the perfect backdrop to announce such a significant domestic initiative.

The success of this campaign will be measured not just in the number of trees planted, but in their longevity and ecological impact. Officials are confident that the combination of technological monitoring and public vigilance will ensure high survival rates. The initiative represents a holistic approach to environmental management that involves every level of society.

By linking National Afforestation Day with the global COP31 summit, Türkiye has elevated the profile of its domestic environmental goals. The participation of world leaders adds significant weight to the national campaign, drawing international attention to local efforts. This strategy positions Türkiye as a key player in the global conversation on climate action and peace building.

The government continues to urge all citizens to embrace their role in protecting the nation's natural resources. The message that everything is in our hands resonates deeply with a population increasingly concerned about climate change. By empowering individuals to take action, the initiative fosters a culture of environmental stewardship that extends beyond government programs.