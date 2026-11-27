Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announces the Mecca Defence Alliance is moving quickly to establish its civilian and military headquarters. The strategic committee met in Islamabad on November 27 to finalize key structural decisions for the trilateral security pact.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that the Mecca Defence Alliance is rapidly institutionalizing its core structures, surpassing the pace of comparable international pacts. This declaration was made following the second ordinary meeting of the alliance's strategic, political, and defence committee, which took place in Islamabad on November 27. The high-level gathering underscored the growing commitment of Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia to a unified regional security framework.

Alliance Headquarters and Military Command Established

The committee formally approved most decisions regarding the creation of the Secretariat-General, which will serve as the civilian headquarters of the alliance. Additionally, members agreed in principle on the formation of the Joint Military Command, the dedicated military arm designed to coordinate defence operations among the three member states. While a majority of the structural decisions were ratified on Friday, several items were deferred to the next scheduled meeting, which will be hosted by Turkey.

Also read Hakan Fidan to Attend Mecca Defence Pact Meeting in Islamabad

Retired Pakistani Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood has been appointed as the alliance's first secretary-general. His appointment signals the operational launch of the diplomatic and administrative body, with a secretariat planned for establishment in Riyadh. This bureaucratic foundation is critical for transforming the political agreement signed in Mecca into a functioning multilateral entity capable of sustained strategic dialogue.

Regional Security Threats and Geopolitical Strategy

Delegates addressed pressing regional security challenges, specifically analyzing the evolving threat posed by Houthi militia attacks against Saudi Arabia. The committee reviewed how these hostilities have escalated and discussed coordinated responses to safeguard national sovereignty. These discussions were framed within the broader context of maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East, a core objective of the trilateral pact.

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International diplomacy also featured prominently in the agenda. Members discussed strategies to steer US-Iran negotiations toward a positive diplomatic outcome, recognizing that stability between these regional powers is essential for broader Middle Eastern security. The war in Ukraine was also addressed during both committee sessions and bilateral talks, highlighting the alliance's interest in global geopolitical shifts that impact energy and defence markets.

Strategic Purpose and Expansion Pathways

According to Fidan, the primary purpose of the alliance is to pool the military capabilities and defence industry strengths of its members. By integrating resources, the three nations aim to increase their collective influence on the world stage and contribute to a more balanced security architecture. The committee also made decisions in principle regarding the path and modalities for other countries that may wish to join the alliance in the future.

The institutional momentum began with the first meeting in Istanbul in August, where Turkish, Pakistani, and Saudi representatives laid the groundwork. This was followed by an extraordinary session in Riyadh on October 5, convened in direct response to Houthi militia attacks on Saudi Arabia. The signing of the trilateral pact by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Mecca in August marked the formal inception of this strategic partnership.

Diplomatic Leadership and Future Meetings

Turkish delegation leadership included Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, who attended the Islamabad meeting alongside Foreign Minister Fidan. Their presence emphasized the high priority both civilian and military leadership places on the alliance's success. The trio worked to ensure that the strategic objectives aligned with national defence requirements and broader geopolitical interests.

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Fidan noted that the committee has now met three times, including one extraordinary session and two ordinary sessions. Standing committees within the alliance are working continuously to implement the decisions made during these plenary meetings. The next meeting will be hosted by Turkey, continuing the rotating leadership model that has defined the alliance's operational structure since its inception. This structured approach ensures that the Mecca Defence Alliance remains a dynamic and responsive security mechanism for its member states.