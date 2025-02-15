Turkey May Rethink Syria Presence if Kurdish Militants Are Eliminated

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Turkey would reconsider its military presence in northeastern Syria if the country's new leadership successfully disbands the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a Kurdish militant group considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union. Fidan made these remarks at the Munich Security Conference, while Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani remained silent on the issue. Fidan has previously voiced similar sentiments, stating Turkey's intolerance for armed militias and advocating for their integration into a unified Syrian national army. Al-Shaibani, however, expressed support for disarming all non-state factions and including Kurds in Syria's new government. The situation in northeastern Syria remains tense, with Turkish-backed forces increasingly present and engaging in confrontations with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Turkey views as an extension of the PKK.

BEIRUT (AP) — Turkey ’s foreign minister said Saturday his country would reconsider its military presence in northeastern Syria if that country’s new leaders eliminate a Kurdish militant group designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey , the United States and the European Union. Hakan Fidan spoke at the Munich Security Conference alongside Syria n Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, who did not comment on the remarks. Fidan has expressed such sentiments before.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged an insurgency against Turkey for decades, seeking greater autonomy for Kurds. “We can’t tolerate armed militia in any form,” Fidan said. He said such groups should be integrated “under one national army” in Syria and noted that its new leaders have been responsive to that idea. Al-Shaibani did speak in support of disarming all non-state factions and of including Kurds in Syria’s new government. The presence of Turkish-backed forces in northeastern Syria has increased substantially since insurgent groups ousted former President Bashar Assad late last year, and the forces have been targeting Kurdish forces more often.Turkey also views the Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed military Kurdish alliance in Syria, as an extension of the PKK. That has led to ongoing military confrontations between Turkish-backed forces and the SDF in northern Syria. “Kurds are part of the Syrian nation but they can’t have their own army, as this is against our unity,” said another speaker on Saturday’s conference panel, Hind Kabawat of the Center for World Religions, Diplomacy and Conflict Resolution





