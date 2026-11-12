Turkey Launches National Water Plan Amid Climate Warnings at COP31

Turkey implements a National Water Plan for 2026-2035 as Minister Ibrahim Yumakli warns that climate change may reduce water resources by 25% by 2100, urging global cooperation.

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli announced on Thursday that Turkey has officially begun implementing its National Water Plan for 2026-2035 to improve water efficiency and strengthen climate preparedness. Speaking at the COP31 UN climate summit in Antalya, he emphasized that rising global temperatures pose severe threats to the nation's water supplies and food security.

Climate Impact on Water Resources

Minister Yumakli warned that the climate crisis could reduce water resources by approximately a quarter in vulnerable regions by the end of the century. He stated that scientific studies conducted in 25 river basins across the country indicate that projected warming and increased evaporation could reduce Turkey's annual available water resources by around 25% toward the end of the century. This decline poses a direct threat to agricultural production and the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on these water sources.

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Glacier Protection and Cryosphere Risks

The minister addressed a high-level meeting on glacier protection, climate resilience, and sustainable financing at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference. He stressed that rising temperatures could have long-lasting and, in some cases, irreversible effects on glaciers and other parts of the cryosphere, which includes snow, ice, and permafrost. Turkey's location in the Mediterranean Basin makes it particularly vulnerable to these climate changes, according to Yumakli.

Sustainable Financing and Investment Strategies

To protect mountain ecosystems, Yumakli emphasized the need for sustainable financing to translate scientific knowledge and technology into concrete investments. Priority areas include glacier monitoring, improved water availability assessments, hydrological modeling, and stronger forecasting and early warning systems. Turkey is utilizing public funding, grants, loans, public-private partnerships, and support from international financial institutions to back these efforts.

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Major Infrastructure Projects and Private Sector Role

Ongoing initiatives include an $819 million irrigation modernization and water efficiency project implemented with the World Bank, as well as a $600 million flood and drought management project. Yumakli also highlighted the role of the private sector, noting that state-owned Ziraat Bank offers loans and interest subsidies for eligible investments in pressurized irrigation systems. These measures aim to enhance climate resilience and water efficiency across the nation.

Global Cooperation and Future Outlook

Addressing senior officials from countries including Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Lesotho, as well as Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda, Yumakli called for stronger international cooperation. He described COP31 as an opportunity to translate climate commitments into action and urged developed countries to take greater responsibility for climate action. Protecting glaciers was framed as essential for safeguarding the rivers fed by those mountains, agricultural production, cities, and the lives of future generations.