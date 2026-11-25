The Palandoken Economic Forum returns to Erzurum, Turkey, bringing global leaders to discuss investment and trade. This major summit aims to enhance regional economic ties and tourism potential.

The second Palandoken Economic Forum is scheduled to take place in the eastern Turkish province of Erzurum from December 4 to December 6. Organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, this event gathers government ministers, diplomats, and senior financial executives for a three-day summit. The gathering serves as one of Türkiye's final major international economic summit s of 2026.

The Palandoken Economic Forum aims to convene senior officials from international organizations, business leaders, academics, and civil society representatives at the Palandöken winter resort. Turkish organizers are utilizing this platform to promote Erzurum's broader potential in tourism, trade, and foreign investment. The event seeks to foster international economic dialogue while highlighting the region's growing significance.

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Forum Schedule and Opening Activities

The Palandoken Economic Forum will open informally on the evening of December 4 with a torchlight ski display at the summit of Mount Palandoken. This scenic start precedes the official opening ceremony scheduled for December 5. The structured program ensures a seamless transition from cultural showcase to high-level economic discourse.

Delegates and specialist speakers will assess global investment prospects and regional trade links across 10 separate sessions. These sessions are designed to provide a comprehensive analysis of current market conditions and future opportunities. The detailed agenda allows participants to engage in focused discussions on specific economic sectors and regional dynamics.

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Stakeholder Engagement and Strategic Goals

The Palandoken Economic Forum brings together diverse stakeholders to discuss critical economic issues. Senior officials from international organizations will share insights on global financial trends and stability. Business leaders will provide practical perspectives on market entry and expansion strategies in emerging economies.

Academics and civil society representatives will contribute to the dialogue by offering research-backed analyses and social perspectives. This multi-stakeholder approach ensures that the discussions are well-rounded and address various facets of economic development. The forum serves as a crucial platform for networking and building strategic partnerships among global elites.

Impact on Regional Tourism and Trade

Türkiye is using the three-day program to highlight Erzurum's potential as a hub for tourism and trade. The location at the Palandöken winter resort underscores the region's appeal for winter sports and leisure travel. By showcasing these assets, organizers aim to attract increased foreign investment into the eastern province.

The Palandoken Economic Forum is expected to leave a lasting impact on the local economy. Enhanced visibility can lead to new infrastructure projects and improved connectivity for businesses in the region. The summit also reinforces Erzurum's position as a key destination for international conferences and economic gatherings.