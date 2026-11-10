Turkey Commemorates 88th Anniversary of Ataturk's Death with Nationwide Silence

President Erdogan leads tributes as Türkiye observes two minutes of silence on November 10, 2026, marking the 88th anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's passing.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led nationwide commemorations on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, honoring Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on the 88th anniversary of his death. The Republic of Türkiye observed a solemn two-minute silence at 9:05 am local time, the exact moment the nation's founder passed away in 1938. This annual tradition reinforces Ataturk's enduring legacy as the architect of modern Turkish identity and statehood.

Ataturk Death Anniversary Commemoration Details

On November 10, 2026, sirens sounded across the country at precisely 9:05 am to mark the moment Ataturk died. The commemoration at Anitkabir in Ankara was attended by President Erdogan and other officials. This date has been fixed since 1938 to honor the founder who established the Republic of Türkiye after leading the Turkish War of Independence.

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At 0605 GMT, citizens from every region stopped their daily activities to observe the silence. Sirens wailed through streets and public spaces, causing daily life to come to a complete standstill. Individuals in offices, schools, and public areas paused to pay respects to the leader who secured Anatolia as the homeland of the Turkish nation.

Erdogan Tribute and Historical Recognition

President Erdogan expressed his reverence for Ataturk in a message posted on the platform X. He described the founder as "Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk," the founder of the Republic and its first President. Erdogan stated that he remembers him with mercy on this significant anniversary of his passing into eternity.

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The President also extended honors to members of the Grand National Assembly. He credited these lawmakers with helping pave the way for the Republic during the critical years of the War of Independence. His remarks highlighted the collective effort required to establish the modern state that exists today.

Nationwide Tributes and Public Observance

People across Türkiye participated in the two-minute silence at the precise moment of Ataturk's death in 1938. The observance was not limited to Ankara but extended to every province and district in the country. The uniform timing ensures that the entire nation honors the founder simultaneously.

Those walking along streets and working in offices all stopped their activities. The widespread participation demonstrates the continued reverence Ataturk commands in Turkish history. He is remembered for leading the struggle that defined the borders and identity of the modern Turkish state.

Legacy of the Republic Founder

Ataturk remains a pivotal figure in Turkish history for establishing the foundations of the modern Republic. His leadership during the War of Independence is credited with securing Anatolia. The 88th anniversary serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made during that era.

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The commemoration reinforces the values of the Republic as defined by its founder.每年的纪念活动都加强了国家的凝聚力和对历史的尊重。November 10, 2026, marks another year of this enduring tradition. The silence and sirens serve as a daily and annual reminder of the cost of freedom.